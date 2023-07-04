Global Chloroform for HPLC and Spectroscopy Market Size (Revenue & Volume); A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Chloroform for HPLC and Spectroscopy Market is Growing at a CAGR of 3.7% (2023 – 2031) in Terms of RevenueHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chloroform is an organic compound used in a variety of applications, including High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and spectroscopy. It is a colorless, volatile liquid with a sweet odor and taste. Chloroform has been used for many years as a solvent in industrial processes and as an anaesthetic agent. In recent years, it has become increasingly popular for use in HPLC and spectroscopy due to its high purity levels and low cost, which in turn is pushing the demand of chloroform for HPLC and spectroscopy market.
HPLC is a powerful analytical technique used to isolate, identify, and quantify components in a sample. It is a popular testing method used in many industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, environmental testing, and many more. Chloroform is an important solvent in HPLC applications as it has a low UV cutoff (210nm) and results in a low baseline noise signal.
Chloroform is used in HPLC applications in several ways:
• Sample preparation: Chloroform is commonly used in the preparation of samples that will be analyzed by HPLC. It can dissolve and extract many types of organic materials, making it a useful solvent for sample preparation.
• Mobile phase balancing: Chloroform is used in mobile phase balancing for HPLC analysis. Mobile phase balancing helps to optimize the separation of compounds in a mixture. Chloroform can also be used to balance the polarity of the mobile phase to improve the separation of the compounds.
• HPLC column cleaning: Chloroform can be used to clean HPLC columns between runs. When a column is not cleaned between runs, residual material can remain and cause inconsistencies or errors in subsequent analyses.
• Solvent standardization: Chloroform can be used as a standard in HPLC to measure purity or calibration. In this case, the purity of the chloroform is a measure of the standard.
Spectroscopy Applications
Spectroscopy uses the interaction of light with matter to study various aspects of a sample. Chloroform is often used as the solvent in ultraviolet-visible (UV-Vis) and infrared (IR) spectroscopy. Chloroform is an ideal choice for UV-Vis spectroscopy, as it does not exhibit a strong absorbance in the UV range. Additionally, chloroform is a highly transparent solvent that can dissolve many types of organic molecules, making it an excellent choice for IR spectroscopy.
Chloroform is used in spectroscopy applications in several ways:
• Sample preparation: Chloroform is used to prepare samples that will be analyzed using UV-Vis or IR spectroscopy. Chloroform can dissolve many types of organic molecules, making it an excellent solvent for sample preparation.
• Infrared spectroscopy standard: Chloroform has a characteristic peak in its infrared spectrum, which makes it an excellent standard for infrared spectroscopy. It can be used to calibrate the instrument or to normalize samples.
• Solvent for spectroscopic analysis: Chloroform is an excellent solvent for spectroscopic analysis due to its high transparency and ability to dissolve many types of organic molecules.
Chloroform is becoming increasingly popular in the Asia Pacific region for HPLC and spectroscopy applications due to its range of benefits. Its ability to absorb heat makes it ideal for reducing the risk of overheating sensitive components during long-term experiments. As a result of these advantages, more researchers in the Asia Pacific region are turning towards chloroform to optimize their experiments and get better results without risking damage to their equipment. Thus, the demand for chloroform for HPLC and spectroscopy market is upsurging.
Global chloroform for HPLC and spectroscopy market participants:
o ALPHA CHEMIKA
o Central Drug House.
o Chargen Life Sciences LLP.
o Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.
o FINAR
o Hexon Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
o High Purity Laboratory Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
o Honeywell International Inc
o LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd.
o Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA)
o SRL
o Thermo Fisher Scientific
o Other Market Participants
Global Chloroform for HPLC and Spectroscopy Market Segmentation
Absolute Markets Insights has segmented the global chloroform for HPLC and spectroscopy market on the basis of application, capacity, distribution channel, region further across 29 countries:
Global Chloroform for HPLC and Spectroscopy Market Application Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o Solvent Extraction/Sample Preparation
o Mobile phase balancing
o Cooling Agent
o Others
Global Chloroform for HPLC and Spectroscopy Market Capacity Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o 500ml
o 1000ml
o 2500ml
o >3500ml
Global Chloroform for HPLC and Spectroscopy Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o Online
o Offline
Global Chloroform for HPLC and Spectroscopy Market Regional Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
