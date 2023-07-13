Virtual Reality on Top of Regular Eyesight-Creating Virtual Buttons That Look & Feel Like the Real Thing-Patent 11660040

METHODS AND SYSTEMS FOR DISPLAYING EYE IMAGES TO SUBJECTS AND FOR INTERACTING WITH VIRTUAL OBJECTS. Virtual Pointing – Patent 11660040 METHODS AND SYSTEMS FOR DISPLAYING EYE IMAGES TO SUBJECTS AND FOR INTERACTING WITH VIRTUAL OBJECTS. Virtual Pointing – Patent 11660040

RAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine having a panic button in your house that only you and your household members can see. Imagine if the dashboard in front of you is made from virtual buttons or that the displays are only in your mind yet it all looks and feels like the “real thing”. Patent (11660040).

Aktevy’s CEO, Ofer, has recently received approval for his patent that allows for the creation of virtual Dashboards using regular eyesight. Examples include a Virtual Cockpit & a Virtual PC with virtual buttons and virtual displays!

Virtual Pointing with regular eyesight - patent (11660040) will enable the creation of virtual dashboards with virtual buttons & displays using regular eyesight. It will operate from the user point of view like a regular dashboard. Imagine a virtual cockpit with no wiring, no buttons & no displays but for the user it will look and act in the same manner as if the buttons & displays exist.

This patent is the newcomer to the "club" of patents that Ofer has worked on. It relies on regular eyesight on which virtual reality is integrated with regular eyesight. In this way, buttons & displays will appear as the “real thing”.



The first patent 11395620 in the “club”, the “Eye” patent, allows for manipulated images to be seen via regular vision, meaning funny goggles are no longer required.

Another is patent (11641555). Here technology depicts converting ear nerve protocol into computer format/protocol. The sound can then be manipulated and external sounds can be merged into it or replace it altogether. The manipulated data is then sent back to the brain.

According to Ofer, “The new auditory patent will enable us to manipulate the sounds coming to the ear without a hearing aid. For example, background noise can be reduced, a conversation overheard from a group of people talking can be listened to etc. Sounds coming into the ear can be merged or replaced by external sources like a smart phone or a microphone.

To summarize, the patents discuss methods and systems for transforming brain nerves (eye & auditory) into computer format, manipulating them or replacing them and then converting them back into a format that the brain recognizes,

“The quest to decipher the information running on brain nerves was the reason I created a series of patents that enables the conversion of the data running on brain nerves into computer format and thus allows us humans to view and understand the flow of data. This provides us with an insight on how and what kind of data flows in the brain. The data can then be manipulated. For example, data from the eye nerve can be completely replaced by data coming from a camera. The computer data that is converted from the brain nerve can then be converted back to nerve data protocol and sent to the brain.”

Other patents soon to be published will enable us to view the imagination on a computer screen. We will then be able to manipulate the imagination. For example, we will be able to make what we imagine look happier by changing colors, etc.

Ofer is also the person behind the "Dark Matter" theory, a new approach to how our universe is structured. His assertion is that all is based on one particle, the "Dark Matter", that has no attributes. Ofer's theory is that everything including energy, particles, forces, gravity etc. are created by propagation in the "Dark Matter" 4th dimension (or Nth dimension) through our three dimensions. His work can be viewed at https://ofermoshe.academia.edu/research

Aktevy Inc. has until recently focused on commercial business activities. The company capitalizes on its long-term relationships with its customers with the purpose of introducing them to added value products. It is a New York based company incorporated three years ago. It currently operates a cloud-based software service in the B2B products catalog arena. Using very sophisticated technology the company is able to produce user catalogs directly from data bases. The company works with some of the largest American and European operations.