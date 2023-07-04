Global Direct Metallization System Market Size Report, Forecast to 2031 – by Process, End User Industry and Regions
Absolute Markets Insights says; Global Direct Metallization System Market is Estimated to Record a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2031.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Direct Metallization System Market Overview
Plastic substrates can be electrolytically plated using a direct metallization technique, which eliminates the requirement for any preliminary electroless plating. The process uses a specially formulated post-activator composition at an elevated temperature to treat the activated substrate. The composition can either be an alkaline solution containing a metal ion like Cu+2 or an alkaline solution containing an effective amount of metal ions that undergo a disproportionation reaction. While there is a lot of interest in alternate metalization techniques for making printed circuit boards, there is currently even more interest in the need for laminates with good performance and no lead. The conventional electroless copper technique, while a well-established technology that yields trustworthy interconnects, also has serious environmental and health risks. There are several electroless copper substitutes available nowadays. Direct metallization techniques are another name for these alternative MHC technologies.
Global Direct Metallization System Market Growth Drivers:
• Rise in demand for graphite process: The direct metallization technology, which relies on a conductive graphite dispersion, has gained popularity as an eco-friendly, affordable, and dependable replacement for electroless copper. The graphite metallization technique is made to coat these materials without the benefit of high surface topography, which addresses the compatibility difficulties with a variety of high performance resin materials.
• Faster Rate of Production and Environmental Concerns: Manufacturers of PCBs are seeking for ways to save waste and get rid of dangerous substances. The development of new fabrication methods in the PCB sector has been affected by these and other commercial considerations. Chelated copper-containing electroless baths and formaldehyde are not used in direct metallization techniques. Direct metallization techniques may use less water overall since there are fewer rinse phases involved. The amount of metals dumped into the sewage system may also decrease as a result of reduced flows. The PCB maker may also save money if the electroless copper process is replaced. In addition, the demand for PCBs is rising, which has increased the use of direct metallization system market. A greater throughput and volume from the stores are required due to the continuously rising demand for electronics. PCB manufacturers are looking for faster methods of production while making the process easier, more reliable and less expensive. Several direct metallization suppliers assert to have created such methods and equipment.
Global Direct Metallization System Market Recent Developments:
• Leading direct metallization techniques have developed throughout the years in response to PCB design requirements. Leaded components were replaced by surface-mounted ones as a result of the push for shrinking, and PCB designs changed to accommodate smaller parts with more pins. Thus, Boards with more layers, thicker panels, and smaller diameter thru-holes were produced. Another significant use for flex and rigid-flex circuits was smartphones. Because direct metallization is less expensive, uses less water, and produces less waste than conventional electroless copper methods, it has become increasingly popular in the fabrication of Any-Layer, FPC, and R/F boards, which in turn is boosting the demand for direct metallization system market.
• PCB substrates have developed to tackle the problem of greater connection density as downsizing has forced components into smaller packages with higher pin counts. Direct metallization methods have advanced in chemistry and equipment setups to keep up with the industry as PCB design transitioned from through hole to HDI designs like Any-Layer and mSAP technologies. Modern PCB fabricators are able to compete because of the performance and dependability offered by cutting-edge advanced direct metallization methods that are now in production. For fabricators wishing to increase their metallization capacity in emerging markets like those that use flexible and rigid-flex circuits or novel hybrid materials, carbon direct metallization offers a practical and affordable technology-enabling option.
• The APAC region is estimated to dominate the direct metallization system market during the forecast period 2023-2031. Due to cheaper total cost of ownership and simpler maintenance requirements, direct metallization methods are preferred by electronic manufacturers in Asia Pacific over traditional technologies. Hundreds of large volume direct metallization lines based on carbon are now being produced. These systems have gained popularity because of the well-documented cost benefits brought on by decreased water use, waste creation, equipment footprint, and power consumption. Moreover, these technologies offer considerable operational savings since printed circuit architectures for electroplating do not need precious metals like palladium to activate them.
Global Direct Metallization System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Atotech, DuPont, Eakas Corporation, LUMIPLAS, MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, RBP Chemical Technology, Inc. SCHMID Group are among the leading players profiled in the direct metallization system market report. The report provides deep dive market insights, with respect to key players on the basis of penetration and growth factors, potential growth of the aforementioned market, , investment scenario, competitive strengths compared to other market participants, customer base, existing and upcoming strategies amongst other factors.
In November 2021: ViaKing is an improved graphite-based direct metallization process that was disclosed by Atotech, a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals and equipment. When applied to a wide range of dielectric base materials and high layer count build-ups, the ViaKing deposit assures dependable coverage and provides outstanding stickiness.
Global Direct Metallization System Market:
By Process
o Conductive Polymer/Palladium
o Graphite
o Carbon
By End Use Industry
o Electronics & Semiconductors
o Automotive
o Medical
o Airplanes
o 5G networks
o Industrial equipment
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
