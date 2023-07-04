Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market to Reach $481.8 Bn by 2030, States the Report by Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Lead analyst at AMR highlighted that the infrastructure as a service market across APAC is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market. The findings of the report state that the global market for infrastructure as a service (IaaS) generated $51.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $481.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenarios for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

"The SMEs segment is expected to capture the largest market share in the coming years, owing to an increase in demand for unlimited storage, security, protected networks, and low-cost IT expenditure. " said Pramod Borasi, Senior Research Analyst, ICT and Media at Allied Market Research.

The report provides insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. The rise in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure, the surge in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, and the requirement for rapid data accessibility drive the growth of the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market. The deployment of private clouds, however, raises security issues that limit market growth. On the other hand, a surge in the need to manage data throughout its lifespan, from storage to archiving, is expected to present opportunities during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) industry. The adoption of remote working practices and cloud services, combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, increased the use of IaaS. The closure of commercial operations and lockdown procedures created difficulties for businesses' day-to-day operations and led to greater use of IaaS. A survey by Manage Engine found that nearly 97% of Indian businesses increased their use of cloud computing and hybrid cloud deployment. The adoption of IaaS during the pandemic was driven by the need to process data rapidly, share massive amounts of information over the cloud, and reduce overall operational costs. This led to a positive impact on the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) industry.

The report offers a comprehensive segmentation of the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market based on component type, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest-growing and largest revenue-generating segments to accomplish growth in the coming years.

Based on deployment model, the hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030.

In terms of industry vertical, the telecom and IT segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the government and education segment would display the fastest CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, the market across North America contributed the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

Leading market players in the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market analyzed in the report includes Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Red Centric Plc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Rackspace Technology, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation.

