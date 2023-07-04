Việt Nam, Cambodia closely cooperate in border management, protection: spokesperson

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam and Cambodia have always closely cooperated in border management and protection, maintaining security and order, and crime combat in the border area, Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said on July 3.

The spokesperson made the statement in reply to reporters’ query regarding the information that Cambodia said many drones had been spotted flying over its Ratanakiri Province.

“We hope to continue cooperating with Cambodia in consolidating the border line of peace, friendship, cooperation and development,” she said. VNA/VNS