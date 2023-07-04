Prime Minister calls for ESCAP support in policy making, enforcement

VIETNAM, July 4 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính suggested the United Nations (UN) and its Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in particular carry forward their strengths to support member countries, including Việt Nam, in socio-economic development policy making and enforcement.

At a reception for Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Secretary of the ESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana in Hà Nội on Monday, the PM affirmed that Việt Nam highly valued the role of the UN in promoting multilateral cooperation to address global issues, as well as significant contributions by the ESCAP to socio-economic development in Asia-Pacific since its establishment more than 75 years ago.

"Việt Nam attaches importance to efforts in promoting an environment of peace, cooperation and development in the world, and is resolved to protect the nature and the environment," he said.

In reply, Alisjahbana spoke highly of Việt Nam's significant achievements in socio-economic development and post-COVID-19 recovery in a sustainable manner, as well as the country’s positive and effective contributions to the UN and the commission.

She also commended Việt Nam's efforts and commitments in implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), coping with climate change, materialising the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and digital transformation, among other fields.

The UN official expressed her belief that Việt Nam would successfully achieve its socio-economic development goals and set an example for many other countries.

The ESCAP and other UN organisations would be ready to support Việt Nam in accelerating the fulfilment of the SDGs, preparing to join the 2023 SDG Summit to be organised by the UN Secretary-General in New York in September, just energy transition, climate change response, and digital transformation, she pledged.

The two sides shared concern over adverse impacts of global challenges such as conflicts, climate change and inflation.

Chính said the global issues had impacted all, so it was necessary to have a comprehensive, global approach, where equality is ensured.

In this regard, Alisjahbana stressed the importance of international cooperation and a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach in addressing these challenges.

Việt Nam attaches importance to cooperation with ESCAP: FM

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on the same day during his talks with Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Secretary of the ESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana said Việt Nam attached great importance to cooperation with the United Nations (UN) in general and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in particular.

Sơn said Alisjahbana’s Việt Nam visit from July 3-6 was of significance in the context that the world and the region are at the midpoint for implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and facing remarkable challenges, requiring stronger international cooperation.

Sơn briefed the UN official on Việt Nam's socio-economic situation and international integration, as well as major orientations for these fields.

The minister affirmed that Việt Nam consistently pursued the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, active and proactive international integration, and support for multilateralism and a world order based on international law and the UN Charter.

He used the occasion to thank the UN and its ESCAP for their companionship and support for Vietnam's socio-economic development and international integration over the past decades.

For her part, Alisjahbana expressed her good sentiments to Việt Nam, and impressions on its socio-economic achievements.

She highly valued Việt Nam's increasing role and position in the region and the world, as well as the country’s active and effective contributions to the ESCAP, saying the commission wants to strengthen cooperation with the country in the coming time.

The two sides shared the view on positive developments of cooperation over the past time and discussed measures to further enhance the collaboration in the time ahead.

Sơn proposed the UN and the ESCAP in particular accompany and provide technical support for Việt Nam in sustainable development and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Alisjahbana affirmed her readiness to engage in discussions with the Vietnamese side regarding the possibility of organising a national forum on SDGs in 2024 to accelerate the implementation of the goals.

They agreed to step up cooperation activities in such areas as climate change adaptation, the materialisation of the Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETP), green energy transition in transportation, transport infrastructure development, statistical capacity strengthening, digital transformation, science-technology, and innovation.

The ESCAP is the most inclusive intergovernmental platform in the Asia-Pacific region. The commission promotes cooperation among its 53 member States and nine associate members in pursuit of solutions to sustainable development challenges. The ESCAP is one of the five regional commissions of the UN.

The ESCAP has maintained its relationship with Việt Nam since national reunification, and provided technical support for the country in almost socio-economic sectors. — VNS