Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on PCG ships pursued by Chinese Coast Guard

July 4, 2023

China is reckless and irresponsible. Her continued attempts to illegally occupy our territories only demonstrate her complete disrespect of international law.

This is why it is crucial that the Philippine government raise the West Philippine Sea issue to the UN General Assembly. I hope that the Senate can tackle my resolution regarding this as soon as session resumes, as we need the support of the wider international community to stop China's unbridled aggression.

If the Chinese authoritarian regime truly wants to be the regional leader, she should act responsibly by de-escalating tensions in the region, instead of fanning the flames by engaging in these rash actions outside her territorial sea.

While pursuing political and diplomatic means to resolve this dispute, our defense establishment should simultaneously come up with alternate means to resupply our troops in Ayungin Shoal in order to secure them from harassment and interdiction by the Chinese.

Government should expend all possible resources to defend our sovereignty and keep our people safe.

