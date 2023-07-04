Market Analysis on Cold Box Resin Casting market, Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market and Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market forecasted till 2030

Executive Summary:

The Cold Box Resin Casting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the automobile and construction industries and the rising adoption of eco-friendly casting processes. The industry is highly competitive with companies focusing on developing new technologies to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. The market size was valued at USD 795.00 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1103.80 million by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share due to the growing industrialization and urbanization in the region.

The Cold Box Resin Casting market is highly competitive and fragmented, with several players operating in the market. Some of the significant players in the market include ASK Chemicals, HA-International, Vesuvius Group, Suzhou Xingye, REFCOTEC, Jinan Shengquan, Asahi Yukizai, F.lli Mazzon, Furtenbach, United Erie, Mancuso Chemicals, and IVP. These companies offer a wide range of products and services that cater to the demands of various industries such as automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and construction.

ASK Chemicals, a leading player in the Cold Box Resin Casting Market, offers solutions such as inorganic and organic binders, additives, coatings, and feeders, which provide high-quality casting process results. HA-International provides products such as EXPANSETM, Core-Tite® and CoolSETTM Mortars, and RiserSTEM, which help to promote improvement in casting productivity and quality. Vesuvius Group provides high-quality products such as Chromite and Zircon Sand, Zirmul, and Sleeves that enhance the thermal and mechanical strength of castings.

In terms of revenue, some of the companies that have reported significant sales revenue figures in the Cold Box Resin Casting market include ASK Chemicals, which reported €1.3 billion in sales revenue in 2020. HA-International, on the other hand, reported $1.7 billion in sales revenue in 2019. Vesuvius Group reported £1.69 billion in sales revenue in 2020. These figures highlight the significant contribution of the companies towards the growth and development of the Cold Box Resin Casting market.

Cold Box Resin Casting is a widely used manufacturing process in which a liquid resin is used to create a mold of a desired object. There are several types of Cold Box Resin Casting, namely Phenolic Urethane Cold Box Binder (PUCB), Phenolic Ester Cold Box (PECB) Binder, and Others. PUCB is a highly efficient binder that reduces curing time and enhances the strength of the mold. PECB, on the other hand, is known for its exceptional thermal stability and resistance to thermal shock. Other types of Cold Box Resin Casting include Inorganic Cold Box Binders, which are used for the production of ceramic molds, and Alkaline Phenolic Coatings, which provide excellent dimensional accuracy and surface finish.

Cold box resin casting is a widely used process in the manufacturing industry for producing high-quality castings of various materials, including cast iron, steel, aluminum, and others. In this process, a mixture of two-part urethane is injected into a core box and allowed to cure under cold conditions, resulting in a solid core. This core is then placed into a mold cavity, which is later filled with molten metal. The core solidification time can be controlled within seconds or minutes, making this process suitable for high-volume production runs.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the Cold Box Resin Casting market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced casting techniques in various industrial applications such as automotive, construction, and marine.

The global Cold Box Resin Casting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The market share of the Cold Box Resin Casting market is estimated to be within the range of 50-60% in North America and Europe, while the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a growth rate of over 8% during the forecast period. However, it is important to note that these numbers are subject to various market trends, competitive landscape, and government regulations, which may cause fluctuations in the market share.



Executive Summary:

The global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. The market size of CIPP was valued at USD 2.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.00 billion by 2030. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for the rehabilitation of aging pipelines and infrastructure, along with the adoption of trenchless technology. Moreover, the favorable government regulations and advancements in materials and installation technologies are further propelling the growth of the CIPP market. Among applications, the wastewater segment holds the largest market share due to its high adoption rate in municipal and industrial sectors.

The Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market is highly competitive with several companies operating in the market. These companies are constantly striving to innovate and improve their product offerings to stay ahead of the competition.

Aegion Corporation is one of the leading players in the CIPP market, offering a range of services, including pipeline rehabilitation, water and wastewater treatment, and corrosion protection. Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) is another major player in the CIPP market, specializing in the rehabilitation of aging infrastructure such as pipes, culverts, and tunnels. IMPREG is a leading global manufacturer of CIPP liners, offering a range of solutions for municipal and industrial applications.

In terms of sales revenue, Aegion Corporation reported a revenue of $1.20 billion in 2020, while Granite Construction reported a revenue of $3.3 billion in the same year. Similarly, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) reported a revenue of $161.76 million in 2020.

Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) is a trenchless technology used for rehabilitating underground pipelines without the need for excavation. The CIPP method involves inserting a flexible liner into the damaged pipeline which is then cured in place under pressure with heat or light, creating a pipe-within-a-pipe structure. There are two types of CIPP: Inversion Type and Pull-in Type. The Inversion Type involves inverting the liner into the pipeline using compressed air or water pressure and then curing it in place. The Pull-in Type involves pulling the liner through the pipeline using a winch or other device and then curing it in place. Both types of CIPP methods are efficient and cost-effective solutions for repairing damaged pipelines due to their ability to minimize excavation, reduce the disruption to traffic and the environment, and extend the lifespan of the pipeline.

The Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) is widely used in various industries, including municipalities and utilities, industry, and others. Municipalities and utilities use CIPP for sewer and water pipe repair and rehabilitation, reducing infrastructure costs and improving the underground pipe system's efficiency. Industrial applications of CIPP include pipeline repairs for chemical, oil, and gas processing, and other manufacturing facilities. Other uses of CIPP include gas pipeline repairs and trenchless installations for environmental projects.

The Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market is expected to be dominated by North America and Europe regions owing to the increase in urbanization and industrialization, leading to the aging of existing pipeline infrastructures. North America held the largest share of the CIPP market in 2020, accounting for around 35% of market share. The market share of the CIPP market in Europe was estimated at around 30% in the same year.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the CIPP market owing to the rising demand for pipeline rehabilitation and replacement in the developing economies. The market share of the CIPP market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to reach around 25% by 2026.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to witness significant growth in the CIPP market due to the increasing investments in infrastructure development and the rise in demand for wastewater treatment facilities. The market share of the CIPP market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions is expected to reach around 5% and 4%, respectively, by 2026.



Executive Summary:

The global styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the growing demand from the construction and automotive industries. SBS is used as a replacement for traditional materials due to its excellent properties such as weather resistance, durability, and high adhesive strength. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for SBS due to the presence of a large number of construction projects and automobile manufacturers. The market is expected to reach USD 4.90 billion by 2030, with the growing demand from various applications such as roofing, paving, and sealing.



The global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market is highly competitive, with several players vying for market share. The prominent companies operating in the market include LCY Chemical, Kraton, Dynasol, LG Chem, Versalis, Sibur, KKPC, Asahi Kasei, TSRC, Chimei, Sinopec, CNPC, Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific & Technical.

In terms of sales revenue figures, Kraton reported a revenue of $1.9 billion in 2020, while LG Chem reported a revenue of $20.8 billion in the same year. Sibur reported a revenue of $9.5 billion in 2020, while Asahi Kasei reported a revenue of $17.3 billion. Lastly, Sinopec reported a revenue of $4.9 billion in 2020.

Overall, these companies play a vital role in driving the growth of the Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market through the production and sale of SBS for various applications in diverse industries.

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) is a type of thermoplastic elastomer that is widely used in the manufacturing of adhesives, sealants, and bitumen modifiers. There are two main types of SBS- oil-extended SBS and non-oil-extended SBS. Oil-extended SBS refers to SBS that has been combined with a type of mineral oil, which increases its viscosity and improves its processing properties. Non-oil-extended SBS, on the other hand, is not blended with oil and is often used in applications where low viscosity and high elasticity are required. Both types of SBS offer unique benefits, which have helped to boost demand for SBS in the market.

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) is a thermoplastic elastomer that has a wide range of applications in various fields such as footwear, asphalt modification, polymer modification, adhesives, and others. In the footwear industry, SBS is widely used for its flexibility, durability, and water resistance properties. It is also used in the manufacturing of sports shoes due to its high shock absorption capabilities. In asphalt modification, SBS is added to enhance the properties of asphalt such as better elasticity, higher tensile strength, and improved water resistance. In polymer modification, SBS is used to modify properties such as flexibility, adhesive strength, and melt flow rate. Additionally, it is used in adhesives for its excellent bonding qualities.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market in terms of both production and consumption. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing demand for SBS in construction, automotive, and footwear industries in countries like China, India, and Japan. The report also suggests that North America and Europe will hold a significant market share in the SBS market, driven by the rising application of SBS in the production of adhesives, sealants, and coatings.

In terms of market share percent valuation, the SBS market is expected to be valued at around USD 4.5 billion by 2025, with Asia-Pacific accounting for the highest market share. The region is projected to hold about 50% of the SBS market share globally, owing to the increasing demand for SBS in the building and construction industry in this region. North America and Europe are expected to hold a market share of around 25% and 20%, respectively, with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining market share.

