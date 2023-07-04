Savvy Touch UK Brings the Natural Beauty of New Zealand to Customers in the UK
EINPresswire.com/ -- Savvy Touch UK, a leading provider of natural products, is delighted to announce the availability of its renowned range from New Zealand to customers in the UK. To make this move happen, the company has established a local warehouse to ensure faster distribution and easy access to their exceptional collection.
At its very core, Savvy Touch UK is committed to offering high-quality natural products that promote a healthier lifestyle. Their extensive product range includes bug spray, sun cream, anti-chafe balm, moisturizer, Rocket Fuel, cooling gel, and hand and heel balm - all carefully crafted with natural ingredients sourced from the pristine landscapes of New Zealand.
"For too long, Savvy Touch has been distant, on the other side of the world. Now, we're thrilled to bring our beloved range of natural products closer to our UK customers," says Stephen Holland, owner of Savvy Touch UK. "Fortunately, we're already catching the hearts and minds of our valued UK customers and are working hard to get the whole range available and delivered a lot faster - as we know it's a bit of a journey round the globe to New Zealand!”
What truly sets Savvy Touch UK apart from others in the industry is their dedication to using natural ingredients from New Zealand. Renowned for its untouched landscapes and rich biodiversity, New Zealand provides a unique source of botanical extracts and rejuvenating compounds that are carefully harnessed to create Savvy Touch's outstanding product line.
Not only that, but products developed and offered by the company boast a host of additional benefits and features, including:
• 100% natural & naturally-based, free of harsh chemicals
• 100% animal cruelty-free
• Sustainable & ethically-sourced ingredients
• Different sizes available for added value
• Products that improve daily wellbeing
• And much more
“We are massively excited about getting the UK touched by Savvy,” Holland states. “Stay tuned for future updates and we look forward to getting your feedback.”
For further information about Savvy Touch UK and their range of natural products, please visit www.savvytouch.co.uk.
About the Company
Savvy Touch UK, a UK and European exclusive licence holder, is a prominent provider of natural products in the United Kingdom. With a focus on sourcing exceptional ingredients from New Zealand, Savvy Touch UK offers a diverse range of skincare solutions, including bug spray, sun cream, anti-chafe balm, moisturizer, cooling gel, hand and heel balm. The company is dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle through the use of natural products.
Stephen Holland
At its very core, Savvy Touch UK is committed to offering high-quality natural products that promote a healthier lifestyle. Their extensive product range includes bug spray, sun cream, anti-chafe balm, moisturizer, Rocket Fuel, cooling gel, and hand and heel balm - all carefully crafted with natural ingredients sourced from the pristine landscapes of New Zealand.
"For too long, Savvy Touch has been distant, on the other side of the world. Now, we're thrilled to bring our beloved range of natural products closer to our UK customers," says Stephen Holland, owner of Savvy Touch UK. "Fortunately, we're already catching the hearts and minds of our valued UK customers and are working hard to get the whole range available and delivered a lot faster - as we know it's a bit of a journey round the globe to New Zealand!”
What truly sets Savvy Touch UK apart from others in the industry is their dedication to using natural ingredients from New Zealand. Renowned for its untouched landscapes and rich biodiversity, New Zealand provides a unique source of botanical extracts and rejuvenating compounds that are carefully harnessed to create Savvy Touch's outstanding product line.
Not only that, but products developed and offered by the company boast a host of additional benefits and features, including:
• 100% natural & naturally-based, free of harsh chemicals
• 100% animal cruelty-free
• Sustainable & ethically-sourced ingredients
• Different sizes available for added value
• Products that improve daily wellbeing
• And much more
“We are massively excited about getting the UK touched by Savvy,” Holland states. “Stay tuned for future updates and we look forward to getting your feedback.”
For further information about Savvy Touch UK and their range of natural products, please visit www.savvytouch.co.uk.
About the Company
Savvy Touch UK, a UK and European exclusive licence holder, is a prominent provider of natural products in the United Kingdom. With a focus on sourcing exceptional ingredients from New Zealand, Savvy Touch UK offers a diverse range of skincare solutions, including bug spray, sun cream, anti-chafe balm, moisturizer, cooling gel, hand and heel balm. The company is dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle through the use of natural products.
Stephen Holland
Savvy Touch UK
admin@savvytouch.co.uk