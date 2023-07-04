Operation Style: 21-year Army Vet, D. Jones, now has a new mission as founder and owner of new fashion line
EINPresswire.com/ -- D. Jones Collections, a new and innovative athleisure fashion brand, is thrilled to announce its formal launch to the public. With a focus on combining comfort, style, and high-quality craftsmanship, D. Jones Collections aims to provide fashion-forward individuals with an elevated wardrobe for their everyday life.
Under the leadership of founder and owner, D. Jones, the brand has curated a range of meticulously designed athleisure wear that reflects unique styles and versatile silhouettes. Each garment is carefully crafted to deliver the perfect balance of comfort, style, and durability, ensuring an exceptional fit that caters to the modern consumer's desire for fashionable athleisure wear.
"Clothes have the power to transform not only how others perceive us but also how we perceive ourselves," says D. Jones, emphasizing the brand's commitment to empowering individuals through fashion. “With a dedication to sustainability and ethical practices, D. Jones Collections strives to redefine the athleisure market by providing individuals with a seamless blend of style and comfort.”
On the brand’s website, fashion lovers can shop a wide variety of pieces designed to enhance the look and feel of any wardrobe, including:
• Scripted collection t-shirts
• Leggings
• Half joggers
• Shorts
• Jewelry and other accessories
• Cargo pants
• Crop tops
• And much more
For more information about D. Jones Collections and its vision, please visit the official website at www.djonescollections.com. Here, customers can explore the meticulously curated designs and discover the perfect athleisure pieces to elevate their everyday wardrobe. Customers can also view the official video, Roses, on the brand’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@djonesreviews.
About the Designer
D. Jones, a 21-year U.S. Army Veteran hailing from North Minneapolis, Minnesota, has always possessed a fervent passion for creating comfortable and versatile clothing suitable for any setting. His vision entails striking the perfect balance between luxury and leisure, presenting individuals with a collection that embodies both style and functionality.
The notable designer’s firm belief is that fashion serves as a platform for self-expression and personal style, a philosophy that is vividly reflected in his collections. Each meticulously crafted piece is intended to harmonize with the wearer’s distinct personality and fashion sensibilities. From t-shirts to sweatsuits and statement accessories, every item is designed to exude timeless appeal and adaptability.
In alignment with a commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, D. Jones strives to develop products that are environmentally conscious. Using eco-friendly materials and processes alongside a dedication to fair labor practices that contribute to the betterment of local communities.
+1 612-387-4158
djones@djonescollections.com
