Homeowner Assistance Fund Program Expands

Main, Newsroom Posted on Jul 3, 2023 in Featured

The Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Program has announced it is expanding eligibility to provide more assistance for Hawaiʻi homeowners. Since the program’s inception in 2021, service providers from the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Hawaiʻi Community Lending have been serving homeowners with the greatest needs. HAF provides essential mortgage assistance to homeowners who experienced financial hardship caused by the COVID­19 pandemic.

“This expansion was a meaningful step forward in helping our community of homeowners struggling with their mortgages. Many homeowners were hit with a multitude of challenges during and after the COVID­19 pandemic,” said Dean Minakami, HHFDC interim executive director. “We hope to now reach even more people to provide much­ needed program benefits.”

Effective immediately, the program has been expanded in four significant ways: The maximum assistance amount per household has been increased to $60,000 from $30,000. Forward (non­outstanding) payment mortgage assistance is available for up to 12 months from 6 months.

Homeowners do not have to be delinquent to qualify for assistance. Reverse mortgage homeowners are now eligible. The program is available in Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi counties, and on Oʻahu. To find out more about the program, visit: https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc/assistance-for-homeowners/