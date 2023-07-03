Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,595 in the last 365 days.

Christina Harward


AFGHANISTAN, July 3 - Christina Harward comes to ISW after graduating from Columbia University in May with a bachelor's degree in Slavic Studies and Political Science. At school, her research interests have included the Russia-China relationship and the Russian diaspora in the Baltics. Before studying at Columbia, she graduated from the Vaganova Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia, and worked as a professional ballerina in Estonia and the United States. 

You just read:

Christina Harward

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more