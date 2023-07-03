AFGHANISTAN, July 3 -
Christina Harward comes to ISW after graduating from Columbia University in May with a bachelor's degree in Slavic Studies and Political Science. At school, her research interests have included the Russia-China relationship and the Russian diaspora in the Baltics. Before studying at Columbia, she graduated from the Vaganova Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia, and worked as a professional ballerina in Estonia and the United States.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.