



AFGHANISTAN, July 3 - Gina Vaughn’s leadership in nonprofit management, independent education, government, and fundraising spans the areas of campaign direction, major and principal gifts, brand management, data analysis, growth planning, corporate and foundation relations, and prospect management. As ISW's Chief Development Officer, she is charged with building the team, strategies, and processes needed to expand ISW’s philanthropic reach.

Prior to joining ISW, Gina served as Vice President at Graham-Pelton, where she led the firm’s Social and Global Impact Practice Group and supervised client engagements and project teams across philanthropic sectors and service lines. Previously, Gina served as frontline fundraiser at Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School where she developed annual solicitation plans, data analytics initiatives, and tailored cultivation strategies to yield greater return on investment and increased donor engagement.

Earlier in her career, Gina served in various roles, including Communications Director and Press Secretary, in both the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives where she focused on positive brand exposure, marketing strategies, and opinion editorials.

Gina received her B.A. in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia. She is active in the community, serving in volunteer roles with both her alma mater and her daughter’s school.