Sergey Smbatyan Leads the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra in a Celebration of Sergei Rachmaninoff

The esteemed conductor will lead the orchestra in concert series on July 12 & 13 that celebrates Rachmaninoff’s 150th birthday.

Sergey Smbatyan, the esteemed Armenian conductor, is proud to announce that he will lead the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra in a special concert series dedicated to commemorating the 150th birthday of the legendary composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. The concert series will occur on July 12 and 13 at the renowned Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan, Armenia.

Sergey Smbatyan, the Founding Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, is renowned for his exceptional artistry and leadership. As the Principal Conductor of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Smbatyan has also garnered international acclaim for his transformative interpretations and innovative programming.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will showcase Rachmaninoff's exquisite compositions in this extraordinary concert series. On July 12, the orchestra will perform Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor, Op.1 and Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30. On July 13, the program will include Piano Concerto No. 4, The Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43, and Piano Concerto No. 2.

"It is an incredibly moving experience to lead the highly acclaimed Armenian State Symphony Orchestra in celebrating Sergei Rachmaninoff's 150th birthday with these monumental masterworks,” said Sergey Smbatyan. “We aim to deliver an unforgettable musical experience, capturing Rachmaninoff's compositions' profound beauty and emotional depth."

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, renowned for its spirited performances and commitment to cultural awareness, seeks to bring the rich heritage of classical music to audiences worldwide. Sergey Smbatyan's artistic vision and the orchestra's unwavering dedication have resulted in numerous critically acclaimed performances, captivating audiences with passion and musical excellence.

Sergey Smbatyan is committed to promoting the arts in Armenia and developing young musicians. In 2019, he established the “Music for Future” Cultural Foundation intending to promote classical music education in Armenia and provide young musicians with opportunities to develop their talents.

The latest initiative of the “Music for Future” Foundation is the Donation-Concert of the scholars, which will be broadcast LIVE on the Foundation’s Facebook page on July 11 at 08:00 p.m.

Through its various programs and initiatives, Foundation is helping to create a new generation of talented musicians who have the potential to become cultural ambassadors for Armenia.

To learn more about Sergey Smbatyan and upcoming performances, visit https://sergeysmbatyan.com.