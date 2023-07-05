Revolutionizing Family Aging Caregiving - Closing the Gap for Caregiver Job Continuity Without Working from Home
The groundbreaking Caring Place Hub Work and Care Anywhere Platform ensures employers demonstrate unwavering respect and support for caregivers and their colleagues in a highly cost-effective way.”OLDWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Americans most productive and career-focused years coincide with the aging Baby Boomer caregiving crisis. So many companies are exploring the creation of a Caring Place within the organization as an alternative to working from home.
Working caregivers make up a significant portion of the workforce in every business. To cope, organizations are beginning to break down preconceptions about roles, set clearer boundaries, and work to enable employees to keep their jobs while fulfilling their caregiving responsibilities for aging family members.
Imagine Jane. Her grandfather broke his hip, and they are now on the way home after a successful surgery. Jane felt confident with her care discharge instructions from the medical center, but when she talked with her siblings about the “care” responsibilities, she panicked, and so did everyone on the perceived care team.
She was now faced with maintaining her work, family, and other commitments. She never knew that hospital discharge meant handing over a comprehensive set of duties to her or others.
She wondered how her employer or others could help her out of this conundrum.
Now, Jane faces her own work and family care crisis. It’s only possible to do some of what seems to be her new all-encompassing responsibility.
The Sandwich Generation
She cringes when people laugh and say she is now in the sandwich generation. She doesn’t think this is a joke. She’s expected to put her own life and career on a shelf as she provides care for her grandfather. It is frustrating to consider how her employer and society consider this to be a personal and family problem when it is clearly a workforce issue.
She wants to get to work but has few options. So she succumbs to what most of the 65.7+ million (as reported by the National Alliance for Caregiving) working caregivers do. She took an unpaid leave of absence.
Employer Caregiving Benefits
Employer caregiving benefits can enhance the overall health, emotional, and mental well-being of family caregivers and those they care for. This helps aging family members achieve greater independence at home, which allows family members (like Jane) to keep working.
The more an organization approaches workforce stabilization around this revolutionary idea that family and work should not be separated, they can support their employees who have aging or sick family members.
“Work and Caregiving” strategies involve advocating for healthcare accountability and services in home and community-based centers. USAging surveyed AAA directors concerning agency workforce challenges. Staffing shortages topped the list at 91%.
A Work and Care Anywhere Platform is required to bridge the gap between employees and employers. It’s a model to build on as the care economy struggles to attract workers to fill the growing number of nursing jobs in the home.
Imagine Jane’s Caring Place Alternative to an Unpaid Leave of Absence
Alternatively, imagine that Jane was prepared for the possibility that an aging relative or friend might face this challenge. Her employer and primary care physician had talked with her grandfather, who spoke with his family about what he might need in this type of emergency.
They all knew about the Caring Place Hub Work and Care Anywhere Platform and the gap it filled between healthcare and family care management. They understood their roles and had access to the necessary resources to establish greater independence at home for Grandad and keep an eye on what was happening with new tools Jane could use at work or on the road.
Instead of a Leave of Absence, she brought care management to work. She had access to a Caring Place Hub to confidentially conduct calls with care providers, Grandad, and her siblings. A quick exit from her workstation to the Hub minimized disruption on the job, increasing her confidence that things were under control.
Cascading Impacts of Caregiving on the Workplace
Employers who fully recognize the impact of caregiving on the workplace and approach it as a challenge to their workforce and productivity decrease stress and enable employees to fulfill their caregiving responsibilities. Employers also enhance their organization by implementing innovative tactics, improving the work environment, and training their entire team to navigate this generational shift.
Organizations now have the tools to expertly tackle the difficulties of juggling work and caregiving responsibilities. The groundbreaking Caring Place Hub Work and Care Anywhere Platform facilitates exceptional communication between healthcare providers and families, ensuring that employers can demonstrate unwavering respect and support for working caregivers and their colleagues in a highly cost-effective manner.
Finally, a way for employers to offer valuable relief to families who want to care about their loved ones instead of having to care for them.
