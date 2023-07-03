Submit Release
News Search

There were 0 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,438 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for Bladen and Columbus Counties

NORTH CAROLINA, July 3 - Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable C. Ashley Gore to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 13A, serving Bladen and Columbus counties. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Douglas Sasser.

 

"Judge C. Ashley Gore brings over a decade of legal knowledge and experience to the Superior Court bench,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m confident that she will continue her strong service in this new role.”

 

Judge C. Ashley Gore is currently a District Court Judge in Judicial District 13. Previously, she served as Assistant District Attorney for the 15th Prosecutorial District and was an Associate Attorney at Gore Law Firm. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctorate from Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law.

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for Bladen and Columbus Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more