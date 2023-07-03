Governor Phil Scott, Senator Bernie Sanders, State and Local Officials and Trail Communities will Celebrate the Newly Completed Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on July 15

On Saturday, July 15, Governor Phil Scott and Senator Bernie Sanders will help communities all along the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) celebrate the trail’s completion at a day-long event and end-to-end bike ride.

Governor Scott will ride the length of the trail from Swanton to St. Johnsbury, making trailside stops throughout the day (see full schedule below). Senator Sanders will lead interested Vermonters for a walk along a section of the trail, leading into the Morrisville celebration (additional details to follow). Governor Scott and Senator Sanders will be joined at the Morrisville celebration by state and local officials, supporters of the LVRT and community members.

The LVRT is a four-season transportation and recreational trail that broke ground in 2013 and is now the longest in New England. The July 15 event celebrates its completion, which fully connected this 93-mile recreational path across 18 communities in five Vermont counties. In 2005, then-Congressman Sanders secured the initial federal funding that launched this decades-long project. It was completed when Governor Scott dedicated an unprecedented $2.8 million in capital funds in Fiscal Year 2021 to leverage an additional $11.2 million federal funding. Additionally, Sanders secured $2 million in federal dollars for municipalities along the trail to improve trail amenities and visitor experience, including improvements to trailheads, picnic areas, kiosks, connections to downtowns, and art and history installations.

“This trail means a lot to the towns and villages it crosses through because it’s so much more than a ‘rec path.’ It’s a way to bring people – and economic opportunity – to these communities, which is a critical part of my Administration’s work to revitalize towns and villages all across the state,” said Governor Scott. “I can’t wait to see all they have to offer and the incredible views along the way as I bike the entire 93 miles and encourage Vermonters to join me for all or part of that ride – and visit the LVRT throughout the year.”

“When I first heard about the concept of turning this abandoned rail line into a transportation and recreation trail for Vermonters and visitors, I knew it had the potential to become a tremendous resource for the communities along the route and for our entire state,” said Senator Sanders. “Today, we are seeing that vision become a reality. The LVRT has truly become a great resource, allowing Vermonters and visitors to experience some of our most beautiful terrain while supporting local communities and small businesses. With its completion as a seamless, 93-mile end-to-end trail, I hope to see many Vermonters enjoy this beautiful part of our state and want to thank everyone who has worked so hard over the years make the trail a reality.”

The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s work to complete the LVRT is the result of partnerships and collaboration through the planning and construction of the various trail segments. The Agency’s planners, engineers, and project managers contributed expertise and work through many years to make the new rail trail a reality. The Agency partnered with contractors S.D. Ireland, J.P. Sicard, G.W. Tatro, Dirt Tech, Munson Earth Moving, and Blow & Cote to complete the trail. Partners like the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST), Friends of the LVRT and many more were also critical to completing the trail.

Vermonters will be able to join in the July 15 festivities, from riding the entire trail, a section or two, or celebrating at community events and “water stops” along the way. The Governor’s trail ride schedule, along with details on the kick-off, mid-way point, and end of the trail events are detailed below.

End-to-End Ride Schedule

All participants will be responsible for their own transportation back to their starting point. Transportation will not be provided between stops. This schedule is subject to minor adjustments and event arrival times are approximate. A final schedule will be issued prior to the event.

7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.

Swanton Kick Off Gathering

100 Robin Hood Road, Swanton

What: Community gathering with refreshments and comments from Governor Phil Scott and local officials. Open to all. The Governor and other bikers will leave Swanton at 7:45 a.m. to begin the trail bike ride.

Ride Swanton to Sheldon (10.3 miles)

8:55 a.m. – 9:05 a.m.

Sheldon Water Stop

Historical Society, Bridge Street

Ride Sheldon to East Fairfield (8.8 miles)

9:55 a.m. – 10:05 a.m.

East Fairfield Water Stop

Whiteland Dairies, Whiteland Drive

Ride East Fairfield to Cambridge (10.2 miles)

11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Cambridge Water Stop

Cambridge Junction Trailhead, Cambridge Junction Road

Ride Cambridge to Johnson (7.6 miles)

12:00 p.m. – 12:10 p.m.

Johnson Water Stop

Johnson Trailhead at Old Mill Park, Railroad Street

Ride Johnson to Hyde Park (5 miles)

12:40 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Hyde Park Pause & Queue for group arrival in Morrisville

Hyde Park Trailhead

Ride Hyde Park to Morrisville (2.4 miles)

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Mid-Way LVRT Celebration

Oxbow Park, 257 Portland Street, Morrisville

What: Community gathering with food, vendors, music and remarks from Governor Phil Scott, Senator Bernie Sanders and LVRT stakeholders. Open to all. The Governor and other bikers will leave Morrisville at 2:00 p.m. to continue the trail bike ride.

Ride Morrisville to Wolcott (8.12 miles)

2:45 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.

Wolcott Water Stop

Wolcott Trailhead at Wolcott Town Offices

Ride Wolcott to Hardwick (6.35 miles)

3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Hardwick Water Stop

Hardwick Historic Train Depot

Ride Hardwick to Greensboro Bend (6.9 miles)

4:25 p.m. – 4:35 p.m.

Greensboro Bend Water Stop

Bridge 435, Mile Marker 27.4, Main Street

Ride Greensboro Bend to West Danville (13.15 miles)

5:50 p.m. – 6:05 p.m.

West Danville Water Stop

Park & Ride Facility/West Danville Trailhead, Route 2 & Route 15 Junction

Ride West Danville to St. Johnsbury (14.2 miles)

7:00-8:00 p.m.

End of the Ride Celebration in St. Johnsbury

Welcome Center, 51 Depot Square, St. Johnsbury

What: Community gathering with food, music and comments from Governor Phil Scott and local officials. Open to all.

*All times are approximate. For the latest information, visit RailTrails.Vermont.Gov/Celebration.

###