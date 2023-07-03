Nevada Receives $7 Million AmeriCorps Investment, Las Vegas Volunteer Service Celebrated

CEO Michael D. Smith joined AmeriCorps members serving in Nevada nonprofit organizations for a roundtable discussion, school visit and recognition of service milestone

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced more than $7 million in investments to strengthen Nevada communities at Opportunity Village in Las Vegas June 29. The funding includes grants from AmeriCorps State and National, VISTA, Volunteer Generation Fund, and state commission resources.

Twelve local Nevada organizations were awarded funds focused on a wide range of community-based solutions. This funding supports AmeriCorps members and volunteers as they tackle some of the state’s toughest challenges, including environmental issues, educational learning services and enrichment, reading programs, job skills, nutrition and food security services, opioid and drug abuse prevention, and more.

“I’m proud to continue this tradition by awarding a Presidential Service Award – a true testament to the culture of service and civic engagement here in Nevada. On behalf of President Biden and the Biden-Harris Administration, I’m honored to present today’s Presidential Volunteer Service Award to Tranae Phillips,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “Tranae not only has a heart for service—but also a talent for connecting with young students to help them build the confidence and skills they need to be strong readers.”

Following the announcement, Smith participated in a roundtable discussion at Opportunity Village with Randy Robinson, City of Las Vegas, director of government and community affairs; Jaret Reyes, national service alumni, Reinvent Schools Las Vegas AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps members and volunteers.

Smith also presented AmeriCorps member Tranae Phillips with a President’s Volunteer Service Award from President Biden. Phillips has served more than 3,600 hours with AmeriCorps, volunteering with United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra and Washoe County School District Volunteer Services.

“Tranae is a natural leader in our program,” said Krystal Nevada, program director, AmeriCorps. “She has volunteered to be the member that other members turn to when they are facing adversity or just need someone to talk to. She also invites other members to observe her sessions with students to help improve their mentoring skills. Teachers at her school have shared student success stories with me and they all appreciate her services at the school greatly.”

Last year, more than 1,400 Americans served at more than 100 locations across Nevada, including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, veterans' facilities, nonprofit organizations and more. AmeriCorps invested more than $6.9 million in federal funding to support cost-effective, community-based solutions in Nevada. In Las Vegas, AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers served in more than 48 locations, part of more than $1.6 million in federal funding to support community-based solutions.



Awardees

Walker Basin Conservancy, $606,723

Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation, $690,302

Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation, $287,963

The Great Basin Institute, $1,316,736

City of Las Vegas, $872,180

United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, $414,710

Opportunity Village, $245,555

Nevada Outdoor School, $426,239

City of Henderson, $244,782

Healthy Communities Coalition, $244,174

Nevada System of Higher Education, $371,808

Nevada Volunteers, $1,286,103

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

