‘Alarming Year-Over-Year Manufactured Home Production Declines Continue’ per Manufactured Housing Association Citing HUD

HUD’s continuing failure to enforce “enhanced federal preemption” of the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 allowed zoning discrimination to persist against manufactured housing consumers.””WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) reports that according to official statistics compiled on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production has declined once again in May 2023. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 7,869 new homes in May 2023, a 28.1% decline from the 10,451 new HUD Code homes produced in May 2022. Cumulative production for 2023 is now 35,719 homes, a 33.8% decrease from the 50,286 homes produced over the same period during 2022.
— Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of MHARR.
A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from January 2023 -- with monthly, cumulative, current year (2023) and prior year (2022) shipments per category as indicated are as shown in the graphic provided.
The production statistics for May 2023 yield multiple changes to the new cumulative index, moving Michigan and Louisiana into 6th and 8th place respectively.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing. ##
The MHARR report and attachments are found at this link here.
Additional Facts and 2023 Manufactured Housing Production and Shipment Trends Context
As MHARR's June report of April 2023 data stated:
"As the [manufactured housing] production statistics enter the second quarter of 2023, they continue to reflect not only declining year-over-year (YOY) industry production each month, but an alarming trend toward a steepening rate of decline as compared with 2022. Thus, the monthly YOY decline for January 2023 was 23.6%, the YOY decline for February 2023 was 29.1%, the YOY decline for March 2023 was 32.2% and now the YOY decline for April 2023, is 34.3%."
"As was stressed in the MHARR production report published on May 3, 2023, this deepening decline is occurring not only at a time of unprecedented (and growing) demand for affordable housing, but at a time when sales of new site-built homes have increased year-over-year (up 11.8% in April 2023). This significant and worsening decline illustrates the market impact of two sets of major converging problems for the industry. On the one hand, as was noted in MHARR’s May 3, 2023 production report (and explained in detail in MHARR’s July 2022 White Paper), there is the long-term negative impact of unresolved discriminatory/exclusionary zoning and the absence of competitively-priced consumer financing for the vast bulk of the HUD Code manufactured housing market (nearly 80%) represented by personal property (chattel) financing."
"MHARR strongly urged the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) to file legal action against the DOE rule immediately after its May 31, 2022 publication. While MHI ultimately did file suit against the DOE rule, it waited until February 2023 to do so, leaving more than eight months for fear and concern over the cost-impact of the DOE rule to overtake the market and help collapse sales far below previous levels. Weakness and delay in Washington, D.C., accordingly – especially in the representation of the post-production sector of the industry – has helped to fuel the present decline and will continue to hamper the industry without further change. Decisive action to address and resolve these matters is needed and long overdue."
MHARR's Concerns About Failure to Enforce Existing Laws Bi-Partisan Legislation Passed by Congress and Signed into Law by Presidents of Both Major Parties Meant to Support More Affordable Manufactured Housing Sales to Lower Income Americans
From the report and analysis above, "By contrast, in the absence of DTS [Duty to Serve manufactured housing] chattel support – with not one manufactured home chattel loan purchased or securitized by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac in the 15 years since the enactment of the statutory DTS mandate — manufactured housing consumers are needlessly forced to deal with industry-dominant lenders charging higher-than-necessary interest rates that have been previously characterized as “predatory.”
That same report: "This has been further compounded by HUD’s continuing failure to fully and properly implement and enforce the “enhanced federal preemption” provision of the [Manufactured Housing Act of] 2000 Reform Law, which has allowed zoning discrimination and exclusion to persist against manufactured homes and manufactured housing consumers with devastating consequences for the industry and those consumers.
Together, these two factors have kept millions of Americans out of the affordable manufactured housing market, while simultaneously limiting production and the growth potential of the entire industry as reflected by lower average manufactured housing production over the past decade-plus and the severe decline in manufactured housing production (now worse than -30%) over the last two quarters..."
That same MHARR report also raised concerns that MHI may be backing away from stopping DOE energy rule implementation which both MHARR and MHI have said would be harmful to industry affordability.
MHARR Issues and Perspectives
MHARR Issues and Perspectives are insider-insights and fact-packed articles authored by MHARR President and CEO, Mark Weiss, J.D.
Collection of MHProNews Q&As with Founding MHARR President and Current Senior Advisor Danny Ghorbani
Danny Ghorbani was a vice president for the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) before leaving and becoming the founding president and CEO of MHARR. Ghorbani's 5 decade career was recognized by RV/MH Hall of Fame.
Major and Continuing MHARR Accomplishments for the HUD Code Manufactured Housing Industry and Consumers of Affordable Housing
