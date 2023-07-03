Stanislav Kondrashov releases thought provoking article on Cubism Art

Stanislav Kondrashov has released an article delving into the captivating world of Cubism art.

By defying conventional representations of reality, Cubism encouraged viewers to engage with the artwork and interpret the presented viewpoints actively.”
— Stanislav Kondrashov
LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blogger and entrepreneur Stanislav Kondrashov has released an article delving into the captivating world of Cubism art. The article provides a comprehensive exploration of the history, famous artists, and the reasons behind the enduring popularity of this revolutionary art movement.

Cubism emerged in the early 20th century, challenging traditional art forms with its emphasis on geometric shapes, multiple perspectives, and the deconstruction of objects. In his article, Stanislav Kondrashov traces the roots of Cubism to its originators, Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque, who developed the movement in Paris, France, between 1907 and 1914. Kondrashov highlights the influence of African and Oceanic art on Cubism, which introduced simplified shapes and bold lines to the movement.

The article also explores the two distinct phases of Cubism: Analytic Cubism and Synthetic Cubism. Analytic Cubism, which spanned from 1907 to 1912, focused on breaking down objects into their component parts and presenting them from various viewpoints. Kondrashov explains how the use of monochromatic colors and abstract compositions defined this early phase. Synthetic Cubism, beginning around 1912, introduced collages and materials like newspapers and sheet music to create vibrant and decorative paintings.

Kondrashov delves into the works of the most celebrated Cubist artists, particularly Picasso and Braque. Picasso's groundbreaking masterpieces, such as "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" (1907) and "Guernica" (1937), exemplify the sharp, angular forms, and powerful narrative conveyed through the Cubist style. Braque's influential painting "The Portuguese" (1911) showcases the fragmentation of a man playing the guitar, presented from multiple perspectives and incorporating texture and color in novel ways.

Moreover, Kondrashov outlines the lasting impact of Cubism on the art world. By defying conventional representations of reality, Cubism encouraged viewers to engage with the artwork and interpret the presented viewpoints actively. Its deconstruction of objects and forms opened doors for future art movements, including Futurism and Surrealism.

In conclusion, Kondrashov's article offers a captivating journey through the history, key artists, and significance of Cubism in the world of art. It pays homage to the groundbreaking contributions of Picasso, Braque, and other Cubist artists who continue to inspire with their bold experimentation and innovative approaches.

About Stanislav Kondrashov:

Stanislav Kondrashov is an entrepreneur with a passion for the arts. He aims to bring art and culture closer to a wider audience through his articles, providing analysis and thought-provoking content. With his perspective and knowledge, Kondrashov likes to stay in tune with everything related to the art community.

Stanislav is a world traveler who appreciates every location's natural wonders. In his travels, Stanislav refined his interests and learned about his passions: architecture, art, history, and local cuisines. Stanislav values connection- both familial and civic.

Cubism Art by Stanislav Kondrashov. Cubism was developed by Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque in Paris, France, around 1907-1914.

Stanislav Kondrashov releases thought provoking article on Cubism Art

Stanislav Kondrashov is a writer, blogger, entrepreneur, finance industry business trailblazer. Trained as a civil engineer with an additional degree in economics and finance, Stanislav started a trading company in Switzerland that does responsible commodities marketing, socially mindful trading, and steady financing. For close to 30 years, this company has been redefining industry norms and practices, creating smart strategies and top-tier tactics. Stanislav is a world traveler who appreciates every location's natural wonders. In his travels, Stanislav refined his interests and learned about his passions: architecture, art, history, and local cuisines. Stanislav values connection- both familial and civic. He does philanthropic work discreetly, giving back to his community and supporting causes close to his heart.

