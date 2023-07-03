The Duke of Edinburgh's Cup: Sport, Tradition & Unique Opportunities with ATFX

/EIN News/ --

LONDON, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British royal family has numerous commitments towards community and charitable services. His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has established and sponsored many charitable projects.



The annual Duke of Edinburgh Cup (DoE) international amateur golf series was established to benefit young people and children in need on a global scale. The programme is highly esteemed as it provides millions of 14 to 24-year-olds the opportunity and drive to be the best they can be on a voluntary, non-competitive basis. The purpose of the award is the hope to help young people overcome hardships and adversity with the goal to strive for a better life. So far the project has raised and distributed over $5,000,000 to charities in over 15 countries in 5 different continents.

The DoE Cup is a constant reminder of his commitment to public service, his passion for sport and his dedication to improving people's lives.

It’s the DOE’s commitment that all the funds raised during the tournament will stay in the country where the event takes place. In this way, the charitable foundation ensures that the positive impact generated lasts in the local community and is used in the most effective way possible.

This year ATFX is offering participants the opportunity to travel to three incredible destinations, 2023 - Turkey, Thailand and London where participants get an opportunity to explore and connect with people from different cultures and traditions.

In Turkey, where the qualifier of the tournament takes place in October 2023, all the money raised throughout the tournament will go to young children and young people affected by the earthquake that happened in Turkey February 2024.

In London, where the final of this tournament takes place, participants will also have the opportunity to dine with royalty, a truly unique and unforgettable experience.

ATFX has branched out to communities globally in order to actively care and support societies and people in need. ATFX wanted to work with the DoE cup for its dedication to help young people worldwide. ATFX thinks it is highly important to look after and nurture the next generation, so this is very much in line with ATFX’s philosophy.

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence in London, Dubai, Mexico, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, offering customer support in over 15 languages.

With over 200 tradable financial assets, including forex, cryptocurrency, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

