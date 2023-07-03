Submit Release
Canada Air Quality Professionals Address the Role of Air Filters in Preventing Airborne Allergy Symptoms

In a new resource, air quality professionals from Camfil explain the prevalence of airborne allergies in Canada and how air filters can mitigate symptoms.

/EIN News/ -- 2700 Steeles Avenue W, Concord, ON L4K 3C8, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, Ontario — Airborne allergies are usually associated with springtime, but due to increasingly longer pollen seasons and year-round allergens such as pet dander, dust, and mold spores, allergies can affect people in Canada year-round. According to the World Health Organization, allergies are the fourth leading cause of chronic illness, with up to a third of adults experiencing allergic rhinitis, an immune system response to airborne allergens.

“One of the quickest ways to deal with symptoms of allergies, is to use a high-quality, high-efficiency air filter in your home or building,” says air quality expert Berni Baier at Camfil, Canada, “High-quality air filters help remove pollen, PM2.5, PM1, pet dander, dust mites, mould spores,, and other harmful particles from the air. These filters trap particles in dense media and prevents them from circulating in the air.”

The resource covers a range of topics related to preventing allergy symptoms in Canada, including:

  • What are the most common allergy triggers for Canadians?
  • What are the symptoms of airborne and seasonal allergies?
  • What strategies lessen allergy symptoms?
  • How can air filters prevent seasonal allergy symptoms?
  • What are the best air filters for people with allergies?
  • Why is it important to improve indoor air quality?

Read the full resource on improving allergy symptoms with premium Canadian air filters here.

About Camfil Canada Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. Read more about Camfil Canada.

Media Contact:

Phillip Ilijevski

Camfil Canada Inc.

T: 437-929-1161

E: Phillip.Ilijevski@camfil.com

