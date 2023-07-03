A CITY THAT WILL FIGHT FOR THEIR OWN RIGHT
Author Carl H. Mitchell creates a City with its own constitution in an apocalyptic eraTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lenora Allison was the president of the United States in the year 2058. When a new battle against non-stop plagues came to the country, these plagues were suspected to be manufactured by the World Council. The government stopped the first plague, but how sure are they that they could survive another one?
Amazon book reviewer, Karrie, shares that “Carl H. Mitchell takes us on an adventure to the year 2058 version of New York in a time when the United States faces some of its worst challenges. Nick Garvey of the NYPD, and Lenora Allison, the President of the United States, will have to stand up to the greatest challenge of the times. The two heroes must stand to prevent the forceful introduction of a plague invented to wipe out a large part of the remnant population. Friendship city is a futuristic, fast-paced adventure that will blow your mind with suspense and action. Carl H. Mitchell did justice to this well-articulated story.”
Author Carl H. Mitchell never fails to give thrill and excitement to his readers as he publishes his second book, Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread, which is the second part of a three-part series where the setting is in a dystopian future. Friendship City will not leave readers hanging as the excitement builds on every page with a mix of thriller, action, and science fiction.
Everyone will certainly want to read this book in one sitting. Don’t miss the chance to grab a copy of Carl H. Mitchell’s Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread, available on Amazon and all leading online bookstores. To know more about the author and his three-part series, visit https://www.carlhmitchell.com/.
