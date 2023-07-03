Gently Begins Shipping for Iconic OWL Venice

/EIN News/ -- Santa Monica, CA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gently, the Los Angeles born innovator in same day delivery, today announced shipping for OWL Venice, an iconic innovator of health and wellness products beloved by its loyal following across trend setting retailers such as Erewhon and goop. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the delivery experience for health conscious consumers, combining convenience and service. OWL offers revolutionary health and wellness products, transforming the lives of those most in need. With Gently, OWL is able to dramatically increase the affordability and accessibility of its products to those who stand to benefit most. The partnership underscores the value of fast and affordable delivery for local businesses and their customers.

“After trying Gently myself, I wanted to bring the white glove same day experience to our customers,” said OWL Venice Founder Lindsay Wilson. "Teaming up with Gently allows us to save 83% on our delivery costs. The affordable delivery price will surely increase sales and make our health conscious customers happy.”

Through this partnership, Gently will utilize its advanced logistics infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to ensure the efficient and reliable same day delivery of OWL Venice's products to customers in Los Angeles. This collaboration marks a milestone for OWL Venice on its mission to enable Americans to live a healthier life.

"We are proud to enable an iconic brand from Venice to reach customers faster and more conveniently. Our partnership with OWL Venice embodies Gently’s dedication to delivering excellence in every aspect of the online shopping journey," said Elian Pres-Gurwits, Co-Founder of Gently Logistics.

Both Gently and OWL Venice prioritize sustainability, aiming to minimize their environmental impact through innovative practices. Together, they will explore strategies to reduce waste, optimize packaging materials, and contribute to a greener and more sustainable e-commerce ecosystem.

Gently is now integrated as a same day fulfillment and delivery partner into OWL Venice’s ecommerce shopping system across 275 zip codes in the greater Los Angeles area.

_______________________

About Gently

Gently is a leading logistics and technology company committed to transforming the way businesses operate and empowering entrepreneurs. With a focus on democratizing access to information, Gently provides affordable solutions that level the playing field for local businesses while challenging traditional gig economy models. By harnessing the power of technology, Gently offers fast, sustainable, same-day delivery.

www.gently.io

About OWL Venice

OWL Venice is an iconic innovator of health and wellness products beloved by its loyal following across trend setting retailers such as Erewhon and goop. OWL offers revolutionary health and wellness products, transforming the lives of those most in need.

www.owlvenice.com

###

PR Gently pr@gently.io