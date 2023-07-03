Royal Farms Celebrates National Fried Chicken Day

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is celebrating National Fried Chicken Day on July 7th, 2023! Our World-Famous chicken is getting paired with a refreshing Pepsi! RoFo Rewards members will get a FREE 20oz Pepsi, Pepsi Regular, Diet Pepsi, or Pepsi 0 with the purchase of any 3-piece meal.

Royal Farms is also celebrating a Disco themed Chickenpalooza until August 31st. This charitable event offers $6 2-piece chicken boxes (white, dark, and tenders), $15 10-piece bucket (dark), and the Royal Farms Chicken Sandwich with classic, spicy, and deluxe options. Beer and wine locations will sell the World-Famous Lager, a collaboration with local brewery Heavy Seas. Royal Farms will be donating .10 cents of every 2-piece chicken box sold to a local charity throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

“National Fried Chicken Day is our favorite day of the year that happens during our favorite time of the year— Chickenpalooza! Royal Farms is dedicated to the customers and the communities we serve. We love creating opportunities to delight our customers and making a difference in our neighborhoods.” Said Frank Schilling, Director of Marketing and Merchandising.

Royal Farms encourages all customers to participate in the Chickenpalooza event and vote for their favorite charity to make this year’s proceeds top each year before!

Customers can earn Royalty points for each purchase by signing up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members will be able save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you'll receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.



