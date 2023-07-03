U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplement Market Size, Share 2023, Type, Application, End User, Region and Forecast by 2030

U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements market

U.S. & Japan collagen supplements market generated $796.5 Million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $1.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4%

Rise in the act of animal cruelty in animal farms and slaughterhouses, high cost of collagen supplements, and growing adoption of veganism restrain the U.S. & Japan collagen supplements market growth” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the adoption of an inactive or deskbound lifestyle, growing demand for good-for-you products, expansion of retail market, and rise in consumption of nutraceuticals rich in protein drive the growth of the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market. Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the U.S. & Japan collagen supplements market, owing to increase in demand for healthy nutritional products and supplements.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14932

Leading players of the U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplement Market analyzed in the research include Further Food, The Bountiful Company, Vital Proteins, Codeage LLC, Shiseido Company, Limited, The Clorox Company, Llc, Nizona Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., and Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. & Japan collagen supplements market witnessed an upward growth owing to increase in demand for healthy nutritional products and supplements

Consumption of Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc, Sodium, Minerals, and healthy and functional meals and beverages as preventive measures against the pandemic resulted in a quick surge in demand for such supplements products.

Due to the persisting consumer inclination toward health and wellbeing generated by the pandemic, this increase in sales is expected to continue in the post-covid era.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e0e626fac04c709e047d8a26e09daccf

The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. & Japan collagen supplements market based on source, form, sales channel, and country.

Based on source, the bovine collagen supplements segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the marine & poultry collagen segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

By distribution channel, the pharmacy segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to more than two-fifths of the U.S. & Japan collagen supplements market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online stores segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14932

Based on country, the U.S held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to maintain fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.