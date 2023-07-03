Mini Mall Storage Provides Self Storage Options For Columbus, Ohio Residents

Columbus, Ohio – Mini Mall Storage, an established self-storage company since 1977 offers self storage at their location in Columbus, Ohio. The units available to rent at the Columbus facility range in sizes from 5’ x 5’ to 10’ x 25’, with options for both interior and drive-up storage units.

The facility is located near West Broad Street and North Wilson Road, allowing easy storage access for residents and businesses near Valleyview, Hilltop, Lincoln Village, New Rome, and Franklinton in Columbus, Ohio.

A spokesperson for Mini Mall Storage said, “Whether you’re just moving into town, welcoming a new member of your family into your home, or exploring options to expand your business near the Great Western Shopping Center, Mini Mall Storage is proud to provide great self-storage options for your ever-growing home or business in Columbus, OH.”

To welcome busy season, Mini Mall Storage is also offering customers the opportunity to receive their 2nd month free on a selection of their most popular storage units for a limited time.

At the Mini Mall Storage facility, customers can find a selection of features, including:

Auto Pay

Packing and moving supplies for sale

Digital video surveillance

Fenced perimeter

Gated access

Ground-level storage units

Online bill pay

Additionally, Mini Mall Storage offers drive up storage units to help customers save time and energy when moving their belongings into or out of their storage unit by providing them parking access (that accommodates cars, trucks, or moving vans) directly outside their unit.

Drive-up storage units at Mini Mall Storage come in several sizes, including popular options such as:

5′ x 5′

This storage unit is about the size of a walk-in closet and is great for holding household clutter, small furniture, and seasonal items.

Ideal for storing:

Boxes of offseason clothing and old toys

Small furniture or appliances

Seasonal decor or equipment, such as garden tools and camping gear

Office supplies and business records, and files

10′ x 10′

This storage unit is ideal for bulky furniture or equipment and is about the size of half of a standard garage and can fit the contents of a one-bedroom home.

Ideal for storing:

Household furniture such as sofas, tables, dressers, mattress sets, and coffee or bedside tables

Electronics and musical instruments

Seasonal decor or equipment such as garden tools, bicycles, skis, and camping gear

Office equipment such as desks, chairs, and shelves

10′ x 20′

For customers searching for large storage in Columbus, OH, the 10’ x 20’ unit offers enough space to fit the contents of a three- or four-bedroom home.

Ideal for storing:

Bulky household furniture such as sectional sofas, dining tables, mattress sets, dressers, and entertainment centers

Major appliances such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators

Large musical instruments or equipment such as pianos and TVs

Outdoor equipment such as lawnmowers, grills, bicycles, skis, and camping gear

About Mini Mall Storage

Mini Mall Storage has been providing storage options since 1977 and offers its customers, whether they are homeowners, renters, or business owners, a secure solution through the utilization of unique passcodes, expert gate systems, and a team of Storage Concierge Specialists that prioritizes customers and their belongings.

More information

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and its self-storage facility in Columbus, Ohio, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/ohio/3300-w-broad-street/.

