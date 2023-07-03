Content Delivery Network Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach USD 54.04 Billion by 2030 with a Strong CAGR of 15.2%

Reports And Data

The global content delivery network market size was USD 15.19 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The content delivery network market was valued at USD 15.19 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the forecast period. The market is being driven by the rapid transition to a digital economy and the growth of cross-border e-commerce. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the global internet user count reached 4.9 billion in 2021. This increasing number of internet users has created a demand for faster, reliable, and secure page loading experiences. A content delivery network (CDN) is a network of interconnected servers that distribute web content. The demand for CDN services is expected to continue growing due to the significant web traffic generated by major sites like Amazon, Google, Meta, Netflix, and other streaming and multimedia content providers. CDN providers manage their server networks and offer CDN services to other businesses. Many companies are adopting CDN services to enhance user experience, thereby driving the revenue growth of the market.

CDN providers, such as Google Cloud CDN, Amazon CloudFront, Azure, and others, are playing a vital role in the expansion of the content delivery network market. These providers have opted for a deployment strategy that involves placing servers at major Internet exchange points instead of relying solely on internet service provider infrastructure. These Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) are key locations where various internet service providers’ connections are distributed globally, providing access to their networks. By establishing connections with these fast and highly interconnected areas, CDN providers can reduce costs and minimize delays in high-speed data transfer. Prominent content development websites like Reuters, Hulu, Slack, and others are utilizing CDN applications to distribute content globally and enhance user satisfaction across websites, mobile apps, and streaming media. These factors significantly contribute to the revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In 2021, the web performance segment will account for the largest share of revenue. CDNs speed up your website by optimizing performance and temporarily storing website content on servers closer to your end users. Application hosting companies prefer to offer CDNs for seamless digital content delivery. CDM helps reduce bounce rates by optimizing the performance of website content. Delivering your content through a CDN server reduces latency and speeds up page load times. This results in shorter exchanges over TCP connections and TLS integration, and faster loading of resources. Companies are using his CDN extensively to optimize the performance of his website and this is driving revenue growth in the segment.

On September 22, 2022, American multinational technology company Microsoft Corporation launched a content delivery network (CDN) service for private enterprises. An enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) is designed to leverage the enterprise user's private network infrastructure for seamless content delivery. This new eCDN not only conforms to Office 365 to improve the quality of live video streaming across the enterprise, but also works with his HLS-based video platform (HTTP Live Streaming) from a third party.

On April 27, 2022, American multinational technology company Google Media launched his CDN for content delivery. Media CDN platforms use infrastructure similar to YouTube to serve content. In addition, media CDNs offer ad insertion technology that allows users to dynamically place ads in their video footage. The service was developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning to support interactive experiences such as buy buttons embedded in virtual billboards and real-time stats for sporting events.

Competitive Landscape:

AMAZON.COM, INC., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Limelight Networks, Inc., Fastly, Inc., StackPath, LLC, Proinity LLC, StackPath, LLC and among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Static

Dynamic

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Web performance optimization

Media delivery

Cloud delivery

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Media and entertainment

Retail and e-commerce

IT and telecom

Healthcare

Online gaming

Others

Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Traditional CDN

Telecom CDN

Cloud CDN

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) CDN

Others

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

