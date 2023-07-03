Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,463 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: 34th Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Starts Today in Edmonton

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:   The puck drops today for the 34th annual The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament! For the next week, North America’s top 9 and 10-year-old hockey hopefuls will be competing for the coveted championship cup.
     
    The Brick Invitational is one of the preeminent minor hockey tournaments around the world, with hundreds of tournament players going on to play in the junior, university and professional ranks.
     
    The first game is at 7:30 a.m. MT and will see the Connecticut Jr. Rangers face-off against Toronto Pro Hockey. Next up is Team Brick Alberta, facing off against the Toronto Bulldogs at 9:10 a.m. MT
     
    Don’t miss the action taking place today until July 9 at West Edmonton Mall’s Ice Palace!
     
    For all tournament updates, including up to date standings, game results and live stream, visit www.brickhockey.ca.
     
WHEN:   Monday, July 3 – Sunday, July 9, 2023
     
WHERE:   Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall
    8882 170 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5T 4J2

Media Contact:
Kelsey Wilson
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403-471-1284
kwilson@brooklinepr.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: 34th Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Starts Today in Edmonton

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more