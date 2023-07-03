Call Center AI Market is expected to hit USD 7.87 Billion by 2030 With Steady CAGR of 21.97% – Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and automation in call center AI technologies and increasing usage of social media platforms are key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 3, 2023

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research published a report, titled, " Call Center Artificial Intelligence Market, By Component (Solution, Compute Platforms, Services), By Organization Size, By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Channel, By Application, By End-use (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Others), By Region Forecast to 2030 " The global call center Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size was USD 1.34 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.97% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising adoption of AI and Machine Language (ML) technologies by organizations for efficient business operations is a major factor expected to support revenue growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic led many call centers to reassess their strategy and embrace remote labor, since adoption rates have risen during the past three years. In the daily operations of many firms, AI is more prevalent. Among the many uses for AI, call centers stand to gain the most. Customer expectations following the pandemic are exceeding the capabilities of outmoded contact center infrastructure solutions. Modern tech and a different attitude are needed to strike a fine balance between upholding the brand and giving customer service top priority. Call centers now have access to powerful new AI capabilities that will enable them to provide better customer service across the board owing to the phenomenal expansion of readily accessible cloud services and machine learning technologies. Company executives now rank improving the customer experience above cost reduction as their top motivation for investing in AI.

The global market landscape of Call Center Artificial Intelligence is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The factors driving the Call Center Artificial Intelligence Market are as follows:

Enhanced Customer Experience: AI-powered call center solutions can provide personalized and efficient customer interactions, leading to improved customer satisfaction. Virtual agents and chatbots can handle inquiries quickly, reducing wait times and providing 24/7 support.

Cost Efficiency: Implementing AI in call centers can lead to cost savings by automating repetitive tasks and reducing the need for human agents. AI-driven systems can handle a large volume of customer queries simultaneously, resulting in lower operational costs.

Advanced Analytics and Insights: AI technologies can analyze large datasets generated from customer interactions and extract valuable insights. These insights help businesses identify customer preferences, pain points, and patterns, enabling them to optimize their services and enhance customer engagement.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The sentimental analysis segment is expected to register significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Virtual assistants can analyze clients spoken or written comments using sentiment analysis, another sort of AI application connected to Natural Language Understanding (NLU), to determine what they're trying to achieve. Then it can suggest a few options to the agent rather than the consumer so that she can choose the best one using her human abilities (such as the capacity to detect and react to customers emotions). Reduced contact time and a personalized, satisfying customer experience are the end results.

The quality management segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. With the help of AI, managers can track 100% of interactions across all digital channels using analytics, prescriptive analytics, and sentiment analysis, giving them insights into their call center and client happiness. Managers or the relevant agent can step in immediately if a poor customer experience is identified during client calls. Then, key information can be used to decide on the best course of action or to retrain. Assure high client satisfaction, outstanding call center performance, and superior customer service across all channels.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to increasing adoption of AI by call centers and rising demand for self-service and customer assistance.

Some major companies in the global market report include The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Inc., Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, NICE, Artificial Solutions Inc., Talkdesk, Creative Virtual Ltd., and Jio Haptik Technologies Limited.

Call Center Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation :

Emergen Research has segmented the global call center AI market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, channel, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Solution

Compute Platforms

Services

Support and Maintenance

Integration and Deployment

Consulting Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Social Media

Chat

Phone

Website

Email or Text

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Quality Management

Predictive Call Routing

Workforce Management & Advanced Scheduling

Journey Orchestration

Others

By Region Outlook

North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

