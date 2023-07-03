Cosmetic Dentistry Market is expected to hit USD 114.34 Billion by 2032 With Steady CAGR of 13.1% –Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising dental tourism in emerging markets is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size – USD 33.46 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Increasing number of modern dental technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research published a report, titled, " Cosmetic Dentistry Market, By Type (Dental Implants, Dental Crowns & Bridges, and Others), By End-use (Dental hospitals, Dental laboratories, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032" The global Cosmetic Dentistry Market size was USD 16.98 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising popularity of smile makeovers, as more people seek cosmetic dental treatments to enhance the appearance of their smiles, is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Cosmetic dentistry focuses on enhancing the look of teeth, gums, and mouth to promote better oral health. Technological advancements have made aesthetic dental operations quicker, more cost-effective, and more convenient along with increasing number of people becoming more aware about advantages of cosmetic dentistry, which has risen demand for cosmetic dentistry services.

Lack of reimbursement policies is a major factor restraining market revenue growth. Many insurance plans do not cover cosmetic dental operations; hence the expense is likely to be a barrier for some patients. Another factor limiting market revenue growth is pain aversion by an array of patients having dental debilities.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1720

The global market landscape of Cosmetic Dentistry is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The factors driving the Cosmetic Dentistry Market are as follows:

Growing Aesthetic Concerns: With increasing awareness of dental aesthetics and the desire for a perfect smile, there has been a rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures. People are seeking treatments like teeth whitening, dental veneers, and orthodontic treatments to improve their smiles and boost self-confidence.

Technological Advancements: Advances in dental technology and materials have improved the efficiency and effectiveness of cosmetic dental procedures. Innovative techniques, such as laser dentistry, digital smile design, and CAD/CAM technologies, have enhanced treatment outcomes and patient experiences.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cosmetic-dentistry-market

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The dental Implants segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for dental implant surgeries in the aesthetic industry is. In addition, rising demand for cosmetic operations, expanding public knowledge about advantages of dental implants, developments in dental implant technology, and affordability of dental implant procedures are also driving revenue growth of the market.

The dental hospitals segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. This is due to rising awareness about oral health and appearance, disposable income, and technological improvements. Availability of specialist dental services and rising number of dental clinics housed within hospitals have improved patient convenience and access to care.

The North America market is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing customers disposable wages. Availability and affordability of cosmetic dental treatments have increased owing to development of innovative and cutting-edge dental technology such as digital dentistry. In addition, market revenue growth is driving owing to accessibility of high-quality dental care at reasonable costs.

Some major companies in the global market report include Danaher Corporation, Align Technology Inc., Dentsply International, Inc., 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Biolase, Inc., and Planmeca Oy.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Segmentation :

Emergen Research has segmented the global cosmetic dentistry market based on type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Dental Implants

Dental Crowns & Bridges

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Dental hospitals

Dental laboratories and Others

Others

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1720

By Region Outlook

North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Cosmetic Dentistry Market analysis from 2022 to 2027 to identify the prevailing Cosmetic Dentistry Market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the Cosmetic Dentistry Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Cosmetic Dentistry Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Access Sample Copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1720

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

What are the trends of this market?

Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2027 ?

Which region has more opportunities?

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.