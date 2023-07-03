Crakmedia is a Certified Google Premier Partner

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC City, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crakmedia can now proudly say there are one of the best-performing Canadian marketing agencies on Google Ads. The digital performance marketing company was awarded the Google Premier certification recognizing its position in the top 3% of Canadian agencies doing business on Google’s advertising platform.







The Google Partners program targets advertising agencies and marketing experts managing ad campaigns for third-party brands on Google Ads. The program offers several strategic benefits to its members, such as specialized training, dedicated tech support and a recognition program according to the partnership level: Member, Partner or Premier Partner.

The Premier certification, the highest tier for Google Partners, is given to enrolled marketing agencies showcasing exceptional performance, ranking them in the top 3% of their respective countries. Evaluation criteria include, among others, customer base growth, customer loyalty, product diversification and the total annual amount spent.

The Google Partner certification is renewable every year according to the company’s growth and that of its competitors. The Premier tier places Crakmedia among other nationally and internationally renowned Canadian companies such as Yellow Pages, Cossette, Hootsuite and Shopify.

This recognition reaffirms Crakmedia’s position as a global leader in digital performance marketing. The exclusive tools and resources offered to Premier partners will allow the company to improve its competitive edge and increase its visibility on the market.

Being awarded the Premier partner tier is also a testament to the remarkable work accomplished by the media buying team at Crakmedia, which had already earned the company the Snapchat Partner and Microsoft Advertising Partner badges. Every month, the company’s media buyers invest over 6 million dollars in media placement, generating over 13 billion ad impressions which allows for reaching half a million potential customers for Crakmedia’s brand portfolio.

About Crakmedia

World leader in web marketing, performance marketing, web development and traffic monetization, Crakmedia is an international corporation based in Quebec City, Canada. Their expertise covers digital content creation, advertising campaigns personalization, data and website analysis, brand management, SEO, media buying, advertising brokerage, web development and creating cutting-edge technologies. To learn more about Crakmedia: crakmedia.com/

