LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Buddy Favor

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Buddy Favor has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $115 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from VALIC Financial Advisors, the broker-dealer for AIG Retirement Services.



Based in Indialantic, Fla., Favor began his career in wealth management in 2015. After shadowing a senior advisor, Favor likened financial planning to a putting the pieces of a jigsaw together, and he became motivated by the idea of helping people – regardless of their net worth or profession – fit together the pieces of their personal financial puzzle. To that end, Favor regularly volunteers his time helping both adults and high school students develop a basic understanding of financial literacy. “It’s important that everyone has the knowledge necessary to take an active role in their finances in order to help build their financial future,” Favor said.

In addition to financial literacy, Favor believes in the importance of financial security. “One of the first things I ask my clients is what life would look like if they were debt free,” Favor said. “Then together we look at their full financial picture and I make recommendations to help them address their goals – potentially creating a very different financial future for themselves and their loved ones.”

Looking for a partner that will allow him to spend more time helping clients, Favor turned to LPL to launch his own firm, Favor Financial Group.

“What LPL offers its partners is essentially an ‘easy’ button,” Favor said. “LPL’s integrated systems will allow me to open new accounts quickly and easily, while its streamlined tools will help me answer my clients’ questions thoughtfully, thoroughly and quickly. I am confident that working with LPL will help me do my job more efficiently while providing an elevated client experience.”

LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, Scott Posner stated, “We welcome Buddy to the LPL community and congratulate him on the launch of his new independent practice. We are deeply committed to providing innovative technology and robust business solutions to help him build his ideal practice and provide an exceptional client experience. We look forward to a long-lasting and successful relationship with Favor Financial Group.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Favor Financial Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

