BOARD MEMBER KATHLEEN COLLINS BARCLAY IS THE FIRST IN CHILE AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
You need only a quick review of Kathleen's experience and responsibilities to understand her high commitment to excellence in leadership and global affairs.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Kathleen Barclay of Santiago, Chile. She is the first in Chile to receive this recognition.
Kathleen is a member of the board of directors of Metlife Chile Seguros de Vida S.A. in Santiago, a board member and member of the Audit Committee for Banbif – Banco Interamerican de Finanzas in Lima, Peru, the Chair of the Board of Directors for Geomar S.A. in Santiago, and the Chairperson of the Board for Endeavor Chile. In addition, she serves as Vice Chair of Fundacion Adolfo Ibanez, board member, Head of the Finance Committee, and member of the Executive Committee for Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, and as a director for AmCham Chile, where she leads the International Trade Committee. She served much of her executive career with JP Morgan. Kathleen earned her Certificate in Company Direction (with distinction) from the Institute of Directors and a BS in Foreign Service, Political Science, and Government and Business from Georgetown University.
"You need only a quick review of Kathleen's experience and responsibilities to understand her high commitment to excellence in leadership and global affairs," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are very proud to count her among our program alumni and look forward to the impact her leadership will continue to have across the organizations she serves."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"This program helped me to connect many challenges I have been facing in board governance and will enable me to be a more effective director with a broader view of the opportunities offered through effective risk management," said Ms. Barclay.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
