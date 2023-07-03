Ice Hockey Sticks Market size to hit USD 705.21 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.53 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Ice Hockey Sticks Market is segmented by Player, Stick Material, Flex Profile and Distribution Channel. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Ice Hockey Sticks Market size. The expansion of ice hockey leagues and technological advancements are expected to Boost Market Growth.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Consumer Goods & Services business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Ice Hockey Sticks Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Ice Hockey Sticks Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 483.54 Mn in 2022 to USD 705.21 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.53 percent.



Ice Hockey Sticks Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 483.54 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 705.21 Mn. CAGR 5.53 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 282 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Player, Stick Material, Flex Profile and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/190679

Ice Hockey Sticks Market Research Methodology

The goal of the report is to estimate the Ice Hockey Sticks market sizes in various countries and segments during the past few years and project those values for the next few years. The report provides in-depth details on important variables such as motivating factors and obstacles that are expected to determine the Ice Hockey Sticks market's future growth. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape in the Ice Hockey Sticks market, including an analysis of the products offered by key companies. It also highlights the opportunities that are currently available or expected to emerge in the market, which stakeholders have been considering for investment purposes.

The competitive landscape is examined by considering several parameters including product offerings, revenue generation, technological advancements, and mergers and acquisitions. The scope of the report involved a thorough analysis of regional Ice Hockey Sticks markets. The primary and secondary data collection techniques are used for data collection of the market. The qualitative and quantitative approaches are involved in the report for the analysis of the data of the market. Research using SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter's Five Force tools are used for the analysis of the Ice Hockey Sticks market.

Ice Hockey Sticks Market Overview

Ice hockey sticks are more essential equipment used in ice hockey sports. They are long, slender implements that players use to handle and shoot the puck. Typically, Hockey sticks are made of a combination of materials such as wood, fiberglass , and carbon fibre. The hockey stick permits players to shoot the puck with speed, accuracy and power. The expansion of ice hockey leagues and technological advancements are boosting factors for market growth.

Ice Hockey Sticks Market Dynamics

Ice hockey is a widely followed sport across several regions, and its popularity continues to grow globally. The fan base and participation in ice hockey have been increasing, boosting the demand for ice hockey sticks. More individuals are engaging in ice hockey, at amateur as well as professional levels. This increase in participation resulted in an increase in demand for ice hockey sticks as players need high-quality equipment to enhance their performance. Manufacturers continuously innovate advanced technologies in ice hockey sticks including lighter materials, and enhanced durability. These technological advancements attract players searching for better performance.

The expansion of ice hockey leagues, rising disposable income, international sporting events, growing e-commerce and online retail, sports sponsorships and endorsements are also the driving factors for the Ice Hockey Sticks Market growth. The increasing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices and integration in digital innovation are the upcoming trends in the market. The Price sensitivity, limited durability and increasing production complexity and costs for manufacturers are the restraining factors for the Ice Hockey Sticks Market growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/190679

Ice Hockey Sticks Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the Ice Hockey Sticks Market during the forecast period. Ice hockey is a popular sport in the region, particularly in countries such as the United States and Canada. The passionate fan base and the high participation rate in the sport has resulted to increase the demand for the Ice Hockey Sticks Market. The advancements in technology have rising the development of innovative ice hockey stick designs. Manufacturers are introducing sticks with enhanced durability, and better performance characteristics. The availability of technologically advanced ice hockey sticks boosts market growth. The growing youth participation, sponsorship and endorsements and presence of professional leagues are also the driving factors for the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth for the Ice Hockey Sticks Market over the forecast period. The growing investment in infrastructure and development programs for youth, increasing participation in international competitions, and rising disposable income are the responsible factors for regional market growth.

Ice Hockey Sticks Market Segmentation

By Player

Professional

Junior

Amateur



On the basis of the Player Level, the market is segmented into Professional, Junior and Amateur. Professional is expected to have a significant growth rate for the Ice Hockey Sticks market over the forecast period. Professional ice hockey players, who play in high-level leagues including the National Hockey League (NHL) or international leagues, have specific needs and preferences when it comes to their equipment such as hockey sticks. They demand high-performance sticks that provide excellent puck control, shooting accuracy and durability. As a result, the professional player drives innovation and sets trends in the ice hockey stick industry.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/190679

By Stick Material

Composite

Wooden

On the basis of the Stick Material, the market is segmented into Composite and Wooden. Which is the dominant stick material for the ice hockey stick market. Composite Stick Material held the largest ice hockey stick market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Composite sticks offer enhanced performance characteristics including improved puck feel, better energy transfer and increased shot power. They are designed to be lightweight, allowing for quicker stickhandling. Composite sticks are more durable than wooden sticks. They are engineered to withstand the rigors of the game and resist breakage, making them more long-lasting and these characteristics drive the market growth.

By Flex Profile

Low

Mid

High





By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Ice Hockey Sticks Key Competitors include:

Bauer Hockey

CCM Hockey

Warrior Sports

Sherwood Hockey

True Hockey

Easton Hockey

Graf Hockey

STX

Reebok-CCM

Franklin Sports

Graf Canada

Harrow Sports

Labeda

Mylec

Tour Hockey

TronX

Vaughn Hockey

Miken Sports

Alkali Hockey

Winwell

Montreal Hockey

TPS Hockey

STX Lacrosse

Base Hockey

Graf Hockey Switzerland



Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/190679

Key questions answered in the Ice Hockey Sticks Market are:

What are Ice Hockey Sticks?

What is the CAGR of the Ice Hockey Sticks Market?

What was the Ice Hockey Sticks Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Ice Hockey Sticks Market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Ice Hockey Sticks Market?

What are the major challenges that the Ice Hockey Sticks Market could face in the future?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Ice Hockey Sticks?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Ice Hockey Sticks Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for the Ice Hockey Sticks Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Ice Hockey Sticks Market?

Who dominates the largest market share in the Ice Hockey Sticks Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Player, Stick Material , Flex Material, Distribution Channel and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:

Ice Hockey Equipment Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 2.34 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.91 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by growing participation rates & accessibility of synthetic ice rinks and increasing contribution of women in ice hockey championships

Field Hockey Equipment Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 7.31 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.45 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by increasing government initiatives to encourage participation in field hockey and the growing number of field hockey tournaments across the globe.

Sports Composites Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 4.17 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.1 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the rise in the use of strong and long-lasting materials and the continuous enhancement of products in sports items such as golf sticks and hockey sticks.

Sports Equipment and Apparel Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 936.18 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.10 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by growing awareness about health & fitness and increasing participation in sports by the young generation.

Outdoor Sportswear Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 26.81 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and rising demand for high-performance advanced sportswear.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656