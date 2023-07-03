/EIN News/ --

PRESS RELEASE | July 03, 2023 N° 04- 2023

SCOR Investment Partners opens its Swiss subsidiary

SCOR Investment Partners, the asset management company of the SCOR Group, is proud to announce the opening of its Swiss subsidiary located in Zurich, named SCOR Investment Partners Switzerland AG.

Pursuing its international development strategy, this new location capitalizes on the SCOR Group's long-standing presence in Zurich. The new hub enables SCOR Investment Partners to provide even closer support to Swiss institutional clients and develop new opportunities. The investment strategies managed by SCOR Investment Partners will be offered from Paris and Zurich.

Fabrice Rossary, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, comments: "Our long-standing presence on the Swiss institutional market remains at the heart of our development strategy. Our ambition is to strengthen our proximity with our investors and accelerate our international development, which is strategic for SCOR Investment Partners."

- End -

For more information, please contact Anne-Laure Mugnier, Head of Marketing & Communications, +33 1 58 44 84 53, amugnier@scor.com

About SCOR Investment Partners

Financing the sustainable development of societies, together.

SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006). SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around seven management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Direct Real Estate, Real Estate Loans, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 7.1 billion as of March 31, 2023. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 18.9 billion (including undrawn commitments).

Visit the SCOR Investment Partners website at: www.scor-ip.com

This advertising communication, intended exclusively for journalists and professionals of the press and media, is produced for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, invitation, or recommendation to purchase any service or investment product.

Before making any final investment decision, you must read all regulatory documents of the Fund, available free of charge upon request, from the Sales & Marketing team of SCOR Investment Partners SE.

Attachment