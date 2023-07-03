Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Growth & Share to be Worth USD 33.38 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Recent advancements in Information Technology (IT) solutions , such as Electronic Logbook and Radiofrequency Identification (RFID).

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft line maintenance market size was USD 19.38 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Introduction of newer, advanced, and modern aircraft fleet with latest technology and innovations and recent advancements in IT solutions , such as Electronic Logbook and RFID, for aircraft line maintenance are major factors driving market revenue growth. Aircraft line maintenance is repair, inspection or modification of an aircraft, which can be classified into line and base maintenance. Base maintenance includes major activities and operations, which require aircraft to be taken out of service for more prolonged periods, whereas line maintenance activities are mostly carried out during the ongoing service of aircraft.

The industry of aircraft line maintenance is a dynamic and ever-evolving one that constantly adapts to new technological and non-technological advancements. Big data, AI, blockchain, drones, Three Dimensional (3D) printing, RFID, wireless solutions, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) are increasingly being used, transforming how Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) providers operate, enabling to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety. In addition, rising trend of replacing aging fleets of aircraft with newer, more contemporary, and technologically advanced ones is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. This is because new aircraft necessitate adjustments to maintenance schedules and technical training requirements. Structure inspections involving hail damage can also be more easily mapped out using cutting-edge instruments such as 3D dentCHECK scanner.

However, high cost regarding maintenance and training data preparation as well as lack of trained professionals for aircraft line maintenance operations are major factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. In general, maintenance expenses make about 10%–20% of the expenditures associated with operating an airplane, and direct maintenance costs making up a sizeable portion of those expenses, which refers to the costs of personnel and supplies directly related to completing maintenance. Direct maintenance and parking/storage maintenance expenditures (USD 11.09 billion), according to International Air Transport Association (IATA), accounted for 18% of global MRO spending for 13% of the global fleet. This can be ascribed to the fleet's composition, which favors wide and narrow body aircraft over turboprops.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The transit checks accounted for largest revenue share in the global aircraft line maintenance market in 2022. Transit checks are performed on the apron in between aircraft (during a turnaround) , which involves more inspections than actual checks. The inspection looks for obvious damage, leaks, missing components, properly functioning machinery, and attachment security. Transit checks are a part of line maintenance checks and involve checking the levels of fluids (oil, hydraulics), as well as components such as wheels, brakes, and other components.

This entails a walk-around examination of the aircraft to look for evident damage, needed maintenance, rectification of inconsistencies, and operational responsibilities designated for the aircraft. In addition, any ongoing maintenance for the aircraft requires thousands of onboard sensors. About 12 hours per week would be spent on line maintenance for the majority of airplanes. There is a lot of movement around the aircraft during the transit inspections, including refueling, catering, and baggage-loading vehicles, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The commercial segment is expected to register steadily fast growth rate in the global aircraft line maintenance market during the forecast period. Commercial aircraft maintenance involves aircraft technicians carrying out frequently scheduled and occasionally unscheduled upkeep tasks such as inspections, repairs, part acquisitions and replacements, complete overhauls, and others, to keep commercial aircraft fleets airworthy, in compliance with regulatory requirements, and available for service. Almost every component of the aircraft is disassembled to the component level during extensive maintenance, regardless of the size of aircraft. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global aircraft line maintenance market in 2022

This is attributed to increasing number of key strategic initiatives, such as partnerships and collaborations, between major market companies for implementation of maintenance services and funding in the field of aircraft line maintenance. For instance, Wright International, a subsidiary of FL Technics, and Flair Airlines announced a partnership to provide line maintenance services for the fleet of 13 Boeing B737 MAX 8 aircraft at Toronto Pearson Airport and the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as FL Technics, FEAM MAINTENANCE, Air Works, BCT Aviation Maintenance Ltd, STS Aviation Group, Bombardier, OPENAI, GMR Aero Technic, Jet Aviation, Inc., and Lufthansa Technik.

Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft line maintenance market on the basis of service type, type, platform, end-use, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Line Station Setup & Management Service

Component Replacement & Rigging Service

Defect Rectification Service

Engine & APU Service

Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Service

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Transit Checks

Routine Checks

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Commercial Aircraft

Business Jet Aircraft

Cargo Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Turboprop Planes

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

