Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, July 27, 2023 after market close. A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s second quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:   1-888-412-4131
Participant Toll Dial-In Number:   1-646-960-0134
Conference ID:   3610756

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on July 28, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 14, 2023.

Toll Free Dial in Number:   1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial in Number:   1-647-362-9199
Conference ID:   3610756

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of March 31, 2023, the Company reported assets of $13.8 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full-service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Queens and Nassau Counties, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank


