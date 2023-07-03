Glycerol Carbonate Market Growth Prospects, Trends, Segments, Key Players and Forecast to 2032

Reports And Data

glycerol carbonate is being fueled by increasing adoption of sustainable practices across numerous industries including packaging, construction & the automotive

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of glycerol carbonate market in 2022 was valued at USD 246.27 million. It is projected to reach USD 402.15 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue can be attributed to two key factors: the increasing demand for biodegradable products and the widespread adoption of sustainable practices across various industries.

Glycerol carbonate, a versatile substance, finds application in several sectors such as industrial chemicals, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It is commonly utilized as a catalyst, solvent, and intermediate in various chemical processes. Furthermore, glycerol carbonate plays a crucial role in the production of biodegradable polymers, which serve as environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional plastics.

Glycerol Carbonate Market Segments:

Glycerol carbonate finds applications across various industries due to its versatility. It is used in the production of polycarbonate, as well as in solvents, electrolytes, and other chemical processes. The automotive, pharmaceutical, personal care, and other industries are key end-users of glycerol carbonate.

The glycerol carbonate market report covers a wide range of parameters to provide comprehensive insights. It includes revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends. The report also delves into different segments based on application outlook, end-use industry outlook, and regional outlook.

The application outlook segment includes the use of glycerol carbonate in polycarbonate production, solvents, electrolytes, and other applications. On the other hand, the end-use industry outlook segment focuses on the automotive, pharmaceutical, personal care, and other industries that utilize glycerol carbonate in their manufacturing processes.

The regional scope of the glycerol carbonate market report encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. This coverage provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics and opportunities in different regions across the globe.

Overall, the glycerol carbonate market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for biodegradable products and the adoption of sustainable practices in various industries.

Glycerol Carbonate Market Strategic Developments:

In 2022, Perstorp Holding AB announced the expansion of its production capacity for bio-based chemicals, including glycerol carbonate, in response to the increasing demand from customers for sustainable products.

In 2021, BASF SE launched a new line of bio-based glycerol carbonate for use in various industries, including automotive, construction, and electronics. The product is made from renewable raw materials and is a sustainable alternative to traditional petrochemical-based glycerol carbonate.

In 2021, Merck KGaA announced the expansion of its production capacity for glycerol carbonate in response to the growing demand from the personal care and cosmetics industries for sustainable and eco-friendly ingredients.

Glycerol Carbonate Market Competitive landscape:

The global glycerol carbonate market is home to several prominent companies that play a significant role in shaping the industry. These key players include:

BASF SE: BASF SE is a renowned multinational chemical company based in Germany. It is a leading producer and supplier of a wide range of chemicals, including glycerol carbonate. BASF SE's expertise and global presence make it a significant player in the glycerol carbonate market.

Perstorp Holding AB: Perstorp Holding AB is a Swedish specialty chemicals company that operates globally. It is recognized for its production and distribution of high-quality chemicals, including glycerol carbonate. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainable solutions contributes to its position in the glycerol carbonate market.

Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA, a German multinational pharmaceutical, life sciences, and performance materials company, is actively involved in the production and supply of glycerol carbonate. With a strong focus on research and development, Merck KGaA contributes to advancements in the glycerol carbonate industry.

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.: Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. is a Chinese chemical company specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of various chemicals, including glycerol carbonate. The company's commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction has established its presence in the glycerol carbonate market.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., based in Japan, is a leading provider of chemicals and reagents. The company offers glycerol carbonate as part of its extensive product portfolio. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.'s dedication to quality and customer service contributes to its prominence in the glycerol carbonate market.

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd: Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd, a Chinese chemical supplier, is actively engaged in the production and distribution of various chemicals, including glycerol carbonate. The company's commitment to technological innovation and its strong distribution network have contributed to its presence in the glycerol carbonate market.

These companies, among others, play a crucial role in driving the global glycerol carbonate market through their expertise, product offerings, and commitment to quality.

