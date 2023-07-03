Cocoa Beans Market Size, Share & Growth | Expected to Reach US$ 26.58 Billion by 2032 at 7.2% CAGR | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Cocoa Beans Market - insightSLICE

The market has also been witnessing high demand from the cosmetic & food industry which is further increasing the demand for cocoa beans in the global market.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cocoa Beans Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as type, product, application, and competitive landscape.

The Global Cocoa Beans Market was estimated to be US$ 13.25 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 26.58 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Cocoa beans are the seeds of a tropical tree called cocoa, which is primarily used in the production of chocolates, cocoa butter, cocoa powder, and other consumable products. Cocoa seeds are a very rich source of antioxidants. The consumption of cocoa helps in attenuating platelet reactivity and reducing blood pressure.

There is an inverse proportionality relationship between cocoa consumption and the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the consumption of cocoa beans improves insulin sensitivity, endothelial function, and vascular function in the body.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Cocoa beans are used in various industries such as food and beverages, confectionery, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, due to their health benefits, which include excellent antioxidant properties, regulation of fatigue syndrome, and reduction of hypertension.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the cocoa beans market is the increasing popularity of chocolate products such as chocolates, chocolate powder, and chocolate butter. With the rise in population and growing economies, the demand for chocolate products is expected to experience unprecedented growth. The growth of the market is getting affected due to lower penetration of modern farming techniques, lack of awareness about cocoa beans and their applications.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

On the basis of type the market is segmented into criollo, trinitario, and forastero.

On the basis of application the market is classified into confectionary, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Confectionary is the largest segment of this category, owing to the rising demand for chocolate products like sweets, cakes, and other bakery products this segment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The Food & Beverages segment is the second largest segment, due to rising usage of cocoa beans in different products across various categories will fuel the growth. The Pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow at a much faster pace in the forecasted period, owing to many health advantages of cocoa beans in medicine, products having cocoa beans acts as anti-depressants, they have also found application in oncology disorders including cancers.

By product the market is categorised into cocoa butter, cocoa powder, cocoa beverages, cocoa cosmetic products, and others. Cocoa butter accounts for more than fifty percent in this segment. It is used as lubricant in the pharmaceutical industry. It is also used as a flavour enhancer, antioxidant, and preservative in the Food& Beverage industry. The product is also used as an emulsifier to prolong the shelf life of eatable chocolates. Also, it is also used as an aroma enhancer and humectant is the cosmetics industry. The rising demand for Natural cosmetics owing to the rising concerns about synthetic products will augment the growth of the product in the forecasted period.

Cocoa powder is also expected to grow at a faster pace in the forecasted period owing to its usage as an additive in formulations of chocolate syrup, cakes, chocolates, confectionaries, and biscuits.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Geographically, the global cocoa beans market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global cocoa beans market in the forecasted period. In the U.S., the demand for cocoa beans comes from chocolates and chocolate-flavored products. In Europe, high consumption of cocoa butter and paste in countries like Italy, Germany, the U.K., and France will dominate the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow at a faster pace, owing to the large population of countries like India and China. Additionally, the rising disposable incomes of people and the growing economies in the region will contribute to the growth.

Key players in the global cocoa beans market include Barry Callebaut, Cemoi, Artisan Confections Company, PASCHA Company, The Mexica Arabica Beans Company, Dutch Cocoa, Meridian Cocoa Company, Agroforesta, among others.

