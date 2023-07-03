Ceramide Market Projected To Hit $133.8 Billion By 2027 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

Ceramides are synthesized in the body from fatty acids and sphingosine, another type of lipid. Once formed, they become an integral part of the cell membrane,

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ceramide market exceeded USD 85.0 million in 2019, and would reach $133.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. Ceramides are a type of lipid, or fat molecule, that are found in cell membranes throughout the body. They are particularly abundant in the skin, where they play a crucial role in maintaining the skin's barrier function and preventing moisture loss.

Ceramides are synthesized in the body from fatty acids and sphingosine, another type of lipid. Once formed, they become an integral part of the cell membrane, where they help to regulate the movement of molecules in and out of the cell.

In addition to their role in maintaining healthy skin, ceramides have been implicated in a variety of other biological processes, including cell signalling, apoptosis (programmed cell death), and inflammation. Deficiencies in ceramide levels have been linked to a number of skin disorders, such as eczema and psoriasis, as well as other conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, and cancer.

Rise in demand for antiaging skin care products, shift in preference toward e-commerce sales platforms, and surge in disposable income drive the growth of the ceramide market. However, adverse health effects owing to high concentration hinder the market growth. On the contrary, investment in R&D facilities would open lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10043

Ceramide is composed of fatty acid and sphingosine. It is present in the outermost layer of the skin in high concentration. It is waxy lipids or fats that form a skin barrier. Ceramide helps the skin to be bright, young, healthy, and hydrated. So following are some of the major advantages of ceramide that make it an essential part of the skincare routine.

Covid-19 scenario:

1. The outbreak of Covid-19 severely affected the demand from end users of ceramide such as skincare products and cosmetics manufacturers. Moreover, lockdown measures and travel restrictions have hampered the offline sales of cosmetics and personal care products.

2. Due to the social distancing norms and worldwide adoption of work from home culture, people are leaving home only for purchasing essential products. Thus, direct sales channels and retail stores witnessed a sharp decline in sales of cosmetic products.

3. However, the rise in demand for e-commerce and click-and-collect sales channels offered new opportunities.

4. The report segments the ceramide market on the basis of type, process, application, and region.

Based on type, the natural segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. Moreover, the synthetic segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ceramide-market/purchase-options

On the basis of application, the cosmetic segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the food segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The ceramide market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Ceramide Market By Process

• Fermentation Ceramides

• Plant Extract Ceramides

Ceramide Market By Application

• Cosmetics

• Food

• Others

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10043

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.