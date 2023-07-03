Antioxidant Market Driven by Rising Demand for Processed Meats and Packaged Foods by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Key factor driving revenue growth of the market is increase in awareness of the health benefits of antioxidants among people.

The global antioxidant market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2030.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antioxidant market is projected to experience a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing demand for processed meats and packaged foods, as well as the necessity to prolong the shelf life of food products and prevent rancidity, are among the primary drivers of revenue growth in this market.

Furthermore, the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with antioxidants among individuals is another significant factor contributing to the market's revenue growth. These benefits encompass various aspects such as heart health, urinary tract health, and prostate health.

However, one of the major challenges faced by industry players in the global market is the presence of stringent regulations governing the use of antioxidants in food products. Additionally, the high cost of antioxidants may lead to a limited adoption of these products, thereby impeding the growth of market revenue to some extent.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Antioxidant Market Report:

BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), and Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands).

Key Trends of Antioxidant Market

• Growing Demand in Various Industries: Antioxidants find applications in industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and polymers. The increasing awareness of the benefits of antioxidants, such as their ability to neutralize free radicals and protect against oxidative stress, has led to a growing demand for these ingredients across different sectors.

• Rising Health Consciousness: As consumers become more health-conscious, there has been a growing interest in incorporating antioxidants into daily diets and personal care products. Antioxidant-rich foods and supplements are being sought after due to their potential health benefits, including the prevention of chronic diseases and the promotion of overall well-being.

• Antioxidants in Personal Care Products: Antioxidants play a crucial role in skincare and personal care products due to their ability to combat free radicals and protect the skin from oxidative damage. The demand for antioxidant-rich cosmetics, such as anti-aging creams, sunscreens, and serums, has been increasing as consumers seek products that promote healthier skin and provide anti-aging effects.

• Global Market Expansion: The antioxidant market has been witnessing growth across regions, driven by factors like increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and rising awareness about the benefits of antioxidants. Emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, have become key markets for antioxidants due to their growing populations and expanding middle-class consumers.

To assist readers in making profitable business decisions, the report is written with the help of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection. In addition to providing a comprehensive database of technological and product advances, the report provides detailed information on growth rates, market values, as well as niche market segments.

This report analyzes the Antioxidant market in terms of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratios, industrial chains, demand and supply, imports, exports, revenue contribution, and key player presences in key regions. As a part of the report, a country-by-country analysis of the Antioxidant market is provided to gain a deeper understanding of its growth and progress.

The global Antioxidant market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Natural antioxidants

• Synthetic antioxidants

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Food & beverage

• Cosmetics & personal care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal feed

• Others

