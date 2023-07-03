Extended Reality Market has witnessed a growth of USD 1,246.57 Billion from 2021 to 2035 with a highest 24.2% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand from retail sector to enhance consumer experience is a key factor supporting growth of the global extended reality market.

Extended Reality Market Size – USD 45.63 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.2%, Market Trends –High utilization in education sector. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Extended Reality Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Extended Reality research in the year 2021.

The global extended reality (XR) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,246.57 Billion at a steady CAGR of 24.2% in 2035, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The extended reality (XR) market is witnessing high growth due to increasing investments in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, and rapid advancements in various technologies and connected devices. Increasing penetration of 5G technology is further expected to propel adoption of extended reality technology. In addition, 5G is expected to address some of the primary challenges related to extended reality by paving the way for more optimized distribution of processing capabilities to the network.

Extended reality is gaining popularity in both professional and personal applications. Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience is another key factor driving growth of the market. Technological advancements are contributing to further developments in XR technology, which will widen the scope for XR to become as prominent as mobile phones. In April 2019 for instance, Houzz, which is an online platform for home design and remodeling, launched a new augmented reality feature that enables shoppers to virtually cover their floor with tiles – true to scale – to get an idea of how it would look in their homes.

Extended reality depends on an organization's data, infrastructure, cloud capabilities, and clear vision for the design. Lack of highly connected infrastructure and power and thermal efficiency of standalone headsets hampers deployment and is expected to negatively impact market growth to a certain extent. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled usage of XR technology as businesses become more reliant on AR and VR tools. Growing work from home trend has also been leading to an increasing number of companies shifting to virtual events and conferences where people can interact. Market players are exploring extended reality solutions to create next generation of virtual events.

The research also offers a thorough analysis of the key market components, including drivers, challenges, opportunities, restrictions, risks, and micro and macroeconomic factors. The next section, which focuses on industry trends, discusses market drivers and major market trends. The research provides production and capacity analysis that takes into account marketing pricing trends, industry capacity, production, and production value. This study examines the market in addition to its primary geographies, market segments, and recent industry trends. The report’s thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis are all meant to assist the reader in deftly developing corporate growth strategies. In order to strengthen their financial position in the industry, established market players can benefit from strategic recommendations.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

Philips, Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Augray Ltd., and Intel

Detailed Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Business Engagement

Customer Engagement

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

BFSI

Education

Consumer Good & Retail

Industrial & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication & IT

Others

Key Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:

◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The report encompasses the following components:

◘ Introduction: This section furnishes background information regarding the research problem and elucidates the purpose and necessity of the study.

◘ Literature Review: This section offers an overview of previous research conducted on the subject matter, including relevant theories, models, and recent research findings.

◘ Methodology: This section presents a comprehensive description of the research design, data collection methods, and sample size. The study employed a qualitative approach, utilizing semi-structured interviews and surveys.

◘ Results: In this section, the analysis results are presented, accompanied by tables, graphs, and other visual aids that effectively convey the information.

◘ Discussion: The purpose of this section is to interpret the results and compare them with findings from prior research and existing theories.

◘ Conclusion: This section succinctly summarizes the main research findings and provides suggestions for future studies, along with recommendations for further research.

◘ References: This section comprises a list of all the sources utilized in the research report, such as books, journal articles, and online sources. These sources were consulted to gain a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and to incorporate factual and statistical data into the report.

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Basic Information of Extended Reality

1.1.1 Definition of Extended Reality

1.1.2 Classifications of Extended Reality

1.1.3 Applications of Extended Reality

1.1.4 Characteristics of Extended Reality

1.2 Development Overview of Extended Reality

1.3 Enter Barriers Analysis of Extended Reality

2 Extended Reality International and China Market Analysis

2.1 Extended Reality Industry International Market Analysis

2.1.1 Extended Reality International Market Development History

2.1.2 Extended Reality Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.1.3 Extended Reality International Main Countries Development Status

2.1.4 Extended Reality International Market Development Trend

2.2 Extended Reality Industry China Market Analysis

2.2.1 Extended Reality China Market Development History

2.2.2 Extended Reality Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.2.3 Extended Reality China Main Regions Development Status

2.2.4 Extended Reality China Market Development Trend

2.3 Extended Reality International and China Market Comparison Analysis

3 Environment Analysis of Extended Reality

3.1 International Economy Analysis

3.2 China Economy Analysis

3.3 Policy Analysis of Extended Reality

3.4 News Analysis of Extended Reality

4 Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

4.1 Global Revenue of Extended Reality by Classifications 2021-2035

4.2 Global Revenue Growth Rate of Extended Reality by Classifications 2021-2035

4.3 Extended Reality Revenue by Classifications

5 Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

5.1 Global Revenue of Extended Reality by Regions 2021-2035

5.2 2021-2035 USA Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Extended Reality

5.3 2021-2035 Europe Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Extended Reality

5.4 2021-2035 Japan Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Extended Reality

5.5 2021-2035 China Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Extended Reality

6 Analysis of Extended Reality Revenue Market Status 2021-2035

6.1 Revenue of Extended Reality 2021-2035

6.2 Revenue Market Share Analysis of Extended Reality 2021-2035

6.3 Revenue Overview of Extended Reality 2021-2035

6.4 Gross Margin of Extended Reality 2021-2035

