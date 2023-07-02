MyEPO Portfolio - completion of second pilot phase and a step closer towards a fully digitalised patent grant procedure

3 July 2023

With the launch of MyEPO Portfolio in June 2022, the European Patent Office (EPO) laid the foundations for a modern and secure online patent granting procedure (PGP). The platform does not simply translate the paper-based procedure into a paperless process but takes advantage of new digital technologies to establish a more interactive and user-friendly dialogue. Since its launch, we have continually added new features and services to MyEPO Portfolio, and two thirds of our online users already benefit from improved access to their mailboxes.

Today, we are announcing the completion of the second pilot and the release of pilot features to all users. This latest release includes new features and services that provide easier information exchange, simplified workflows, and more direct interaction with the EPO.

These have been trialled and developed in close collaboration with a pilot group of around 135 companies from our user community. We would like to thank these users for their time, effort and input. Your feedback has taken us a step closer to a fully digital PGP.

The following features and services are now available to all users:

1. Interacting with examiners through a shared area

You now have a personal shared area where you can upload, review, edit and annotate documents together with examiners during a live consultation. This new feature adds real-time interaction to our online services, greatly increasing quality, transparency as well as efficiency.

2. Enhanced security



You can use secure two-factor verification (2FA) methods to access MyEPO Portfolio, Central Fee Payment and Online Filing 2.0. You no longer need a physical smart card to access our services.

Smart card access will be available until the end of 2024, enabling a smooth transition before card decommissioning begins in January 2025.

3. New functionalities

If you are representing an opponent, your opposition cases are available in your portfolio view.

Paralegals and other IP support staff can send submissions, duly signed by a representative, and make payments using their deposit account.

You may reply to the extended European search report.

You may also reply to an invitation about subject-matter for search.

These reply options join features already implemented, namely the functionality to reply to a communication about the intention to grant the European patent and reply to a communication under Article 94(3) EPC.

4. Improved communication during the PCT international phase



MyEPO Portfolio opens the door for international agents and non-European applicants to benefit from our online services for the first time, by receiving electronic PCT communications from the EPO acting as (S)ISA or IPEA in the international phase.

5. Integration with IP management systems

The first in a series of technical business-to-business interfaces (APIs) has been released, designed to automate the exchange of data between your IP management system and MyEPO. With this first API, you can download communications we have sent to your EPO Mailbox.

6. Contingency upload service

Our new contingency upload service will enable you to submit your urgent documents electronically should online filing be unavailable.

New MyEPO area on the EPO website

In parallel, we have made improvements to the MyEPO Services area on our website. A review revealed the need to enhance user experience by providing relevant information in a quick and user-friendly manner. By keeping the information on the MyEPO Portfolio, Online Filing 2.0 and Central Payment fees applications in separated sections, we ensure that users can easily access the necessary details related to these services.

The site now also includes dedicated sections for training, release notes, the latest updates and contact details. This gives users access to up-to-date and comprehensive information, while making it easy to request assistance if needed.

Do you have feedback you wish to share with us?

Send your feedback by writing to our user services.