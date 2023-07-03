Submit Release
Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

/EIN News/ -- LIVONIA, Mich., July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock in the amount of $625 per preferred share. This will equate to a dividend of $0.625 for each of the outstanding Depositary Shares representing a 1/1000th fractional interest in one share of Series A Preferred. The dividend payment date is July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2023

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.
Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. and have a presence in Canada. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 39 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 75 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia, Nevada, Florida and Ohio as well as the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Kevin Inda
SCR Partners, LLC
kevin@scr-ir.com
(225) 772-0254

Media:
Glenn Moore
Alta Equipment
glenn.moore@altg.com
(248) 305-2134


