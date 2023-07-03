High Purity Quartz Market to Exceed Valuation of USD 1,264.86 million by 2032

Reports And Data

The global high purity quartz market size was USD 717.62 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,264.86 million in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- High Purity Quartz Market Overview

The high purity quartz market globally was valued at USD 717.62 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1,264.86 million by 2032, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for high purity quartz in various industries like semiconductor, solar, and electronics is a significant driver for the growth of market revenue. The rapid expansion of the electronics and semiconductor sectors, particularly in emerging economies, is one of the primary factors contributing to the surge in demand for high purity quartz.

Manufacturers are continuously enhancing their production methods due to the growing consumer demand for premium, ultra-pure quartz. High purity quartz is utilized in the production of electronic components such as silicon chips, transistors, and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).

High Purity Quartz Market Segments

The estimation for the market size is based on historical data from 2020 to 2021, with the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used for measurement are in USD million.

The report on the high purity quartz market provides comprehensive coverage, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and industry trends. The market segments covered include the type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook.

The rising demand for high purity quartz in various sectors, such as semiconductors, solar, and electronics, is a significant driver for the growth of the market. This demand is particularly driven by the rapid expansion of the electronics and semiconductor sectors, especially in emerging economies.

Manufacturers in the industry are continuously working on developing and improving their production methods to meet the increasing demand for premium, ultra-pure quartz. High purity quartz plays a crucial role in the production of electronic components such as silicon chips, transistors, and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).

High Purity Quartz Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2021, HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding with Pyrogenesis Canada Inc. to produce fumed silica using PUREVAP™ Quartz Reduction Reactor technology. This partnership aims to advance the commercialization of HPQ's low-cost and environmentally friendly production of high-purity silicon metal and fumed silica.

• In 2020, Quartz Corp announced the launch of its new high-purity quartz product line for the semiconductor industry, called "Fused Quartz XT." This product line is designed to meet the increasing demand for high-purity quartz in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

• In 2020, High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd announced the completion of a drilling program to expand its high-purity quartz deposit in Queensland, Australia. This expansion will allow the company to increase its production capacity to meet the growing demand for high-purity quartz in various industries, including semiconductors, solar cells, and electronics.

High Purity Quartz Market: Competitive landscape

The global high purity quartz market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. These companies play a significant role in shaping the industry and driving its growth. Some of the key players in the market include Quartz Corp, High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd, HPQ Silicon Resources Inc., Norwegian Crystallites AS, Polysilicon Manufacturers, Russia Quartz LLC, Sibelco, and Unimin Corporation.

Quartz Corp is a prominent player in the high purity quartz market, offering a wide range of quartz products. They are known for their commitment to quality and their extensive research and development efforts.

