STATEMENT OF SEN. NANCY BINAY

on the ripped-off DOT campaign video

It is unfortunate that the initial salvo of DOT's new campaign suffered a major setback.

This is not the first time that DOT and its agencies drew flak from netizens because of some creative lapses.

Dapat may accountability dahil pera ng taumbayan ang ginagastos ng DOT para bayaran ang mga ad agencies.

We expect Sec. Frasco to make right whatever went wrong, and ensure that the integrity of our brand will not be diminished due to an 'oversight'.

Hindi rin dapat nagpapabaya ang DOT sa ganitong multi-milyong pisong kampanya. The DOT should also be more discerning and critical on pegs, concepts, storyboards, and drafts that ad agencies present to them. May lapses din sa bahagi ng kliyente.

Di nga ba we are supposed to show authenticity? Ang ganitong mga promotional anomaly directly affect the travelers' decisions, and at the same time portray a negative image of how we promote our destinations.

Sa ngayon, may bahid na ng pagdududa kung anuman ang susunod na TV ad o promotional material ng DOT. At tila masamang pangitain ito dahil mukhang di pa rin po tayo natututo sa mga nakaraang nangyari dala ng hindi original logo, slogan, design o video clip.

The paramount task is to ensure that there will be no pause in promoting our destinations despite the snag.

Baka pwede pa naman ibalik si 'Fun' dahil sa problema ni 'Love' ngayon.