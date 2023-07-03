Poe on tourism slogan gaffe

It has been said that there must be truth in advertising.
It's frustrating to know that even the government can fall victim to blunders in marketing campaign that supposedly aims to promote the Philippines' unique character, natural beauty and cultural attractions.
Para tayong na-scam sa advertisement na ito.
We expect the incident will not happen again
especially to government agencies like the DOT that our people trust.
