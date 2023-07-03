Global Refrigerants Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Refrigerants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Refrigerants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s refrigerants market forecast, the refrigerants market size is predicted to reach a value of $34.23 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global refrigerants industry is due to the rising demand for air conditioning. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest refrigerants market share. Major refrigerants companies include are Arkema SA, Dongyue Group Co Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., The Chemours Company, Daikin Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, and Navin Fluorine International Ltd.

Refrigerants Market Segments

● By Type: Halocarbons, Azeotropic, Zeotropic, Inorganic Refrigerants, Hydrocarbons, Other Types

● By Application: Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Chillers, Heat Pumps, Electronics Devices, Other Applications

● By Geography: Asia-Pacific, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The refrigerants can be used as primary working fluids in absorption refrigeration systems or as secondary fluids to transmit thermal energy from one medium to the other. A refrigerant is a chemical blend of fluids that serves as a cooling agent in heat pumps and refrigeration cycles. It operates on the concept of phase transition, which converts liquid to gas and vice versa at varying temperatures.

