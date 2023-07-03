Global Nanotechnology Market Size is Expected to Exhibit Highest Growth by 2031
Global Nanotechnology Market Reached US$ 7.33 Bn in 2022 and is Expected to Undergo CAGR of 41.8% over the forecast period (2023 – 2031)HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanotechnology is the engineering and manipulation of substances and objects at a size smaller than 100 nanometers. This might involve the production of innovative materials with brand-new features as well as tiny, nanoscale technologies and gadgets. Many scientific fields, including physics, chemistry, materials science, and biology, are included in the field of nanotechnology. It has the potential to change a wide range of technological fields, including energy generation, electronics, and medicine. Nanotechnology is a developing, multidisciplinary field that integrates the engineering concepts of mechanical design, structural analysis, computer science, electrical engineering, and systems engineering with the principles of molecular chemistry and physics. Research on nanotechnology has found use in a variety of industries, including medical, drug development, aerospace, and transportation, Information technology, homeland security, medical, transportation, energy, food safety, and environmental research are just a few of the industries and technological fields that nanotechnology is greatly advancing, if not revolutionizing. Nanotechnology has advanced towards omnipresence during the past two decades, and the process has been sped up by intensive study across several healthcare industries. Nanomedicine is the application of nanotechnology and related nanocarriers and nano systems in medicine. It has shown to be extremely useful in illness detection, diagnosis, and therapy. New nano systems for the diagnosis, imaging, and treatment of many diseases, including cancer as well as cardiovascular, ophthalmic, and central nervous system-related ailments, have emerged as a result of the rising use of nanotechnology market in the healthcare sector.
In the last two years wearables are a key component of nanotech device engineering. They include wearable and integrated contact lenses, flexible electronics, wristbands, rings, eyewear, and ear pods. Wearable sensors are a new trend that have endless potential for performance, security, and wellness. Additionally, the leading players in the nanotechnology market are focused on expanding their market presence as well as strengthening their product portfolio by collaborating and merging with various other players. For instance, in September 2022, Henkel acquires advanced materials start-up NBD Nanotechnologies Inc which has the experience creating surface qualities for displays, such as optical coatings or repellency for plastics. Henkel wanted to boost the position of its adhesive technologies business unit in the field of functional coatings by this acquisition. Similarly, in July 2022, SomaLogic a leader in AI data-driven proteomics technology has announced today that it has reached a deal to buy DNA nanotechnology inventor Palamedrix, Inc. The combination of these two cutting-edge technologies, according to SomaLogic, will speed up the use of the SomaScan Platform in the worldwide biopharmaceutical and academic sectors as well as the developing proteome diagnostics industry.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the nanotechnology market during the forecast period. In the last ten years, Asia-Pacific is committed to research on nanotechnology and rising commercialization of goods made of engineered nanomaterials, also known as "nanoproducts." Nanotechnology has been identified as a crucial area for the advancement of science and technology in a number of the region's nations. Huge investments have been used—or are still being used—to promote the growth of the nanotechnology industry by establishing research networks and centers. Although several nations in the Asia-Pacific region have set up national nanotechnology projects, real spending in this field vary widely from nation to nation. South Korea, China, and Japan have all made significant investments in the study and advancement of nanotechnology. Thus, the growth of the nanotechnology market in Asia Pacific region will witness boom in the upcoming years.
Global Nanotechnology Market:
By Type
o Descending (top-down)
o Ascending (bottom-up)
o Dry nanotechnology
o Wet nanotechnology
By Application
o Medical
o Materials science
o Energy storage and production
o Environmental applications
o Electronics and computing
o Cosmetics and personal care products
o Food science
o Textile
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
